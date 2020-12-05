Last month, Google announced a host of new features for Chrome browser, and one of them was tab search. Back then, the company revealed that the feature will first make its way to Chrome OS, followed by its arrival on the Chrome browser for other platforms. Google has now started the rollout of Chrome OS 87, and as you might have guessed by now, it brings the nifty tab search feature. Notably, this feature is yet to appear on the stable build of Chrome browser for Windows 10 or macOS.

The tab search tool can be used by tapping the drop-down arrow button in the top right corner of the screen. It will let users quickly find the tab they’re looking for from a universal list of tabs, irrespective of the window or group it has been positioned. You can either enter the relevant keywords to find it, or just scroll the whole list in the drop-down window that pops up when you tap on the tab search icon. Here’s how the tool looks:

Tab Search in Chrome browser (Image Credit: Google)

In addition to the Tab Search tool, Chrome OS 87 also lands another useful feature – a battery level indicator for connected Bluetooth accessories. When users connect a Bluetooth accessory such as wireless headphones with their Chromebook, a notification will pop up at the bottom right-hand side of the screen that will tell them the battery level of their audio accessory. Once the two devices are connected and you have been listening to music for a while, you can head over to Quick Settings under the Bluetooth icon or the main Settings section to check the battery level at any time.

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpapers too

In addition to the aforementioned features, the latest build of Chrome OS also adds 36 new wallpapers. You can access these new wallpapers by doing a right-click on the home screen and then tapping on the ‘Set Wallpaper’ option. As expected, the update also fixes a host of bugs and brings general performance improvements. Google says that the Chrome OS 87 update is being rolled out in a phased manner. So, if you haven’t received the update on your Chromebook yet, it will arrive in the next few days.