I usually have 15-20 Chrome tabs open on my laptop (I’m confident that it’s not just me). And yes, it is quite a task in itself shuffling through all those tabs. Thankfully, Google is soon introducing a feature that will make life easier for all tab hoarders like me, and that trick is called tab grouping.

With tab grouping, users will be able to rearrange tabs in a labeled group that can also be color-coded for easier identification. After that, users can freely move the tabs and organize them accordingly in groups on the tab strip. And if labeling a tab group sounds boring, you can also use an emoji instead of words.

Google says just like regular tabs, groups will also be saved and will re-open just the way you left them once you fire up Chrome browser again. Tab grouping will arrive on Chrome for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS starting next week. But if you can’t wait and are feeling adventurous, try the latest build of Chrome Beta to experience tab grouping before other mortals.

Source: Google Blog