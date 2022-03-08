Google says Chrome now outperforms Safari on Mac

Google regularly updates Chrome to bring new features, optimization, and security fixes to the most used web browser. The company started to roll out Google Chrome version 99 on macOS and other platforms last week. And Google is betting big with the new update by saying that Chrome 99 brings huge performance upgrades, especially on Mac with the web browser outperforming Safari.

Google says that the Chrome 99 has achieved the highest score of 300 on the Speedometer benchmark test. Speedometer, which is used as a benchmark by Apple, evaluates the responsiveness of the web browser. Google Chrome has outperformed Safari with the new update as Safari only manages to get around 277 score. Google adds that Chrome is now 7% faster than Safari on Macs. Moreover, the company is claiming 15% better graphics performance than Apple's web browser.

"Building on many performance changes over the last year, we enabled ThinLTO in M99, a build optimization technique that prioritizes code focused on browser speed. The result? An additional across-the-board speed bump that makes Chrome 7 percent faster than Safari," Google wrote in a blog post.

Google has significantly improved the performance of Chrome, especially on Apple's Silicon-based Macs. When the M1 Macs first arrived, Google said that Chrome improved its performance by over 43%. And now, Google says that Chrome should work even better. Moreover, since browsers like Microsoft Edge and Vivaldi are based on Chromium, those web browsers could also see these improvements once their codebases are updated.

Even though benchmarks may not translate to real-world usage, Google is claiming betting big on Chrome 99. If you're on a Mac, Google Chrome will automatically be updated for you. If you want to manually update Google Chrome on your Mac, head over to Chrome's Settings → About Chrome → Check for updates.

Via: 9to5Google