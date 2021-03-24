The right monitor, or monitors, makes all the difference in your workstation. Whether you need an extra screen to get your work done, playing the latest games, or any other reason, a portable display to attach to your laptop or other device is the way to go. Here is a selection of choices that will make your experience easier, and for a limited time, they will be easier on your wallet as well.

Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

The DUEX Pro is a completely portable dual-screen laptop accessory that attaches to the back of any laptop. It features a 12-5-inch screen, flexible rotation, and dual-sided sliding with 270-degree rotation, as well as the option for a 180-degree presentation mode. You can get Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor for just $249.

Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

Make it easy to add an additional screen to your setup, by plugging TRIO into your laptop. You’ll get an additional 12.6-inch screen to is compatible with any Lac, Linux, Chrome or Android device via a USB connection. And don’t worry about clutter; TRIO uses a single cable for both power and data You can get Mobile Pixels TRIO: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for just $259.

Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor

This add-on display works exactly like the TRIO, but with the MAX you get a 14-inch screen and the ability to plug it into any 15- or 15.6-inch laptop. A single cable delivers your power and data through a USB cable. You can get Mobile Pixels TRIO MAX: Portable Dual Screen Laptop Monitor for just $319.

Desktop Portable Touchscreen Monitor

This versatile, 1080p screen will convert/transform your laptop into a fully functional touch panel that optimizes your ability to work or play. It features USB-C, HDMI, and 3.5mm auxiliary ports to connect to your laptop, desktop, phone, tablet, or gaming system. And it’s fully customizable. You can get Desktop Portable Touchscreen Monitor for just $219.99 (reg. $275), a savings of 20 percent.

UPERFECT 15.6-inch Portable Monitor

This display lets you stream content or play games from your phone or tablet to a portable, bigger screen. It delivers stunning visuals thanks to an LCD HDR screen with sharp image quality and no distortion Built-in quad speakers deliver excellent sound quality. Connecting is easy with the Type-C, Mini HD, PD, and Micro USB ports. You can get UPERFECT 15.6-inch Portable Monitor for just $204.99 (reg. $219), a savings of 6 percent.

Samsung 24-inch SE650 Series LED Monitor

This refurbished display features panel technology that allows for a perfect viewing experience at any angle. A fully adjustable stand, matte black bezel with clearly labeled buttons, and versatile connectivity make this a solid choice. And the built-in cable management reduces clutter on your desktop. You can get Samsung 24-inch SE650 Series LED Monitor for just $209.99 (reg. $299), a savings of 30 percent.

Samsung 32-inch UR59C Series Curved UHD Monitor

Expect the best with this massive 32-inch curved screen with a 1500R curvature rating, which helps your eyes to maintain a constant focal distance from the screen. The slim design gives you a screen with a 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 with a 60 Hz refresh rate. A built-in game mode makes it a perfect choice for gamers. You can get Samsung 32-inch UR59C Series Curved UHD Monitor for just $399.99 (reg. $599), a savings of 33 percent.

UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor

Forget about more cables with this 15.6-inch display. It comes with a built-in 10,800mAh polymer battery to provide power for the monitor, but it can be used as a power bank reverse to charge your phone. The monitor runs for up to 7 hours without using the reverse function, and 4 hours with the function. You can get UPERFECT Battery Portable Monitor for just $289.99 (reg. $339), a savings of 14 percent.

UPERFECT 15.6-inch Portable Monitor

There is so much to like with this monitor, starting with the QLED screen that delivers crisp, bright colors, perfect for gaming or streaming. A 178-degree viewing angle and a low blue light filter make it easy on your eyes, and the frameless design means there is no wasted space. You can get UPERFECT 15.6-inch Portable Monitor for just $234.99 (reg. $249), a savings of 6 percent.

