We are once again getting rumors about the successor of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. This time, it comes from Digital Chat Station. He suggests that several top Chinese smartphone companies are already testing the new 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.

According to the latest information provided by Digital Chat Station, Chinese OEMs are already getting chip samples of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which comes with a 4nm architecture. He also reveals that the new processor has achieved progress that outshines the leap between the Snapdragon 865 and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Previous details about the Snapdragon 888 successor have been revealed thanks to well-known leaker Evan Blass. He revealed that the “SM8450 is Qualcomm’s next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process.” He also mentioned the chip’s key components, which include a Kryo 780 CPU built on ARM Cortex v9 technology, an Adreno 730 GPU, the Adreno 665 video processing unit, the Adreno 1195 display processing unit, and more. Further, its new Qualcomm X65 5G model will reach up to 10Gbps speeds, which outperforms the Qualcomm X60 5G model that tops out at 7.5Gbps.

Rumors also suggest that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 successor has already made its mark on Geekbench, where it managed to get a Single-Core score of 1171 and a Multi-Core score of 3,704. Now, this test was uploaded on May 27, and it also reveals that the processor was working on Android 11 on a device with just 6GB RAM, meaning that we could expect better results moving forward, as most flagship Android devices are usually carrying 8GB RAM under the hood, with some having up to 16GB RAM.

Remember that Qualcomm usually announces its flagship chipset in December, followed by a Plus variant in the second half of the year. Since we are already in June, we will most likely start to see more leaks and rumors about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 successor, so stay tuned for more details in the following weeks.

Source GSM Arena