China Mobile retracts dual-SIM iPhone teaser

In China, China Mobile has been prepping its workers for new iPhone sales. In Hong Kong, China Mobile has been teasing its Facebook page fans with drawings of apples and its Apple-bearing superhero mascot alluding to certain features of the new trio of devices.

One of those teasers — which has since been retracted though we obtained this grab from GSMArena — is the implication that the devices will feature dual SIM card slots.

In a training slide from China Mobile, it’s implied that all three devices, which are said to range in starting price from $850 to $1,225 in the tariff-laden Chinese market, will eventually have dual-SIM variants available.

Another teaser from China Telecom — seemingly unreleased, but somehow picked up by ITHome — shows a render of what looks to be the iPhone XS Max with dual SIM slots.

Can you tell there’s a lot of excitement for dual-SIM iPhones in a market that has a substantial amount of phone numbers more than it has network-activated devices?