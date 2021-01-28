We recently reported that the foldable smartphone market is all set to expand next year. While Samsung and HUAWEI have been in the segment for a couple of years now, Google could try its hands at the foldable market. Plus, Chinese OEMs like OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi are also said to introduce their folding phones in 2021. Now, it is being reported that these Chinese manufacturers could get their foldable phone displays from Samsung.

The latest development comes from ITHome. It reports that Samsung is planning to offer its foldable display panels to other companies. It goes on to say that the South Korean company could provide one million foldable display panels. These include both designs – horizontal foldable displays as well as the vertical ones. As per the report, multiple China-based smartphone makers have been in talks with Samsung Display to receive foldable screen panels. Samsung has reportedly agreed to it.

Further, Xiaomi is said to be working on bringing three foldable phones next year. It is expected to unveil an outfolding phone, an in-folding device as well as a clamshell. While we don’t know what type of display technology the devices are going to use, these devices could house Samsung’s display. There is no word on when we could the devices in action. That said, OPPO, on the other hand, is also reportedly prepping to launch its foldable in the market this year.

Samsung itself is working on several foldable phones. It could announce a new Z Flip Lite in late 2021. The South Korean giant is likely already working on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which are tipped to be announced in the third quarter of 2021. As per previous reports, the Galaxy Z Flip Lite will have a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.