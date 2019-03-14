Smartphone shipments to China fall 20% YoY, hit six-year low

The world’s largest smartphone market is declining, according to recent market data cited by Reuters. Smartphone shipments to China have reached a six-year low in the second quarter of 2018. That translates to 14.5 million units, down 19.9 percent from a year ago, as indicated by China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

That is the lowest since February 2013, when shipments to the China totaled 20.7 million.

While February is usually a slower period for the Chinese market, the report suggests that the U.S.-China trade-war ahs had a significant impact over gadget demand. While Huawei has a great time increasing its influence in China, Apple is facing difficulties selling its iPhone models, to the point where it decided to heavily discount models, as its share fell to “54.6 percent from 81.2 percent”.