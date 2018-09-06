China could get a Samsung Galaxy phone with in-display fingerprint sensor first

We have believed for a while that the Samsung Galaxy S10 will be Samsung’s first device with an in-display fingerprint reader. Now, we receive information that would make us think differently.

Samsung may use UD fingerprint on new smartphone for China market. — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) September 5, 2018

Rumors from China say that we will see a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with an in-display fingerprint reader this year. New brands are also mentioned such as the Galaxy R and Galaxy P that would replace the J series. This new information provided by MMDJ doesn’t surprise us that much. China already has smartphones with these functions in their market like the Vivo NEX, so it wouldn’t be strange to see Samsung launch this new feature in this market first.

Samsung Galaxy P1? — 萌萌的电教 (@MMDDJ_) September 5, 2018

This could be part of the new strategy that the company announced or just a rumor that will stay as such. We are also waiting for a Samsung Galaxy device that will have foldable capabilities this year. These last four months of 2018 could turn out to be more interesting than what we were expecting.