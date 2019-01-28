China’s Ambassador to EU: excluding Huawei is self-defeating

The plot thickens day by day when it comes to Huawei and its 5G equipment efforts. The company is being scrutinized, excluded, and banned from 5G bids by more and more countries in and outside of the EU. The latest news involved Vodafone pushing the pause button on further deployment of Huawei 5G equipment across its core network.

Ambassador Zhang Ming, Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU, launched an attack on Sunday on EU countries over “slander” and “discrimination” faced by Huawei and other Chinese companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times.

Excluding Huawei’s involvement in the development of 5G networks in the EU would have “serious consequences” on global economic as well as scientific cooperation.

It is not helpful to make slander, discrimination, pressure, coercion or speculation against anyone else. Now someone is sparing no effort to fabricate a security story about Huawei. I do not think that this story has anything to do with security

The Ambassador added that dialogue is crucial in solving this matter which is based on “fake news”. He stressed that it is in everyone’s interest, including China’s, to have a “united and strong Europe”, and not a divided one. “I don’t think that protectionism is a good way out. Co-operation is”, he added.

