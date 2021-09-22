Earlier today, we received word that Mark Zuckerberg would announce a new product during a live event on Facebook. Some suggested that we would see new VR glasses. Others believed that we would get a new Facebook-related feature or app. Some even dared to mention a time travel machine, a Facebook Car, or my favorite, a ‘dislike button.’ However, none of these wild guesses were correct, as the company announced two new Portal devices for those who trust Facebook with their privacy.

Facebook has officially launched a new pair of Portal video-calling devices. The Portal Plus and Portal Go have arrived to go against smart displays from Amazon and Google. Facebook’s new smart displays main focus is to connect its users as a dedicated calling device with excellent image quality and audio.

The larger Portal Plus features a tilting 14-inch HD display, a smart camera, and high fidelity audio that will help you get connected with your friends and family, as well as to fill any room with your favorite music. It will also display your appointments and more. Further, it will support all of your favorite apps, including Zoom, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, Tidal, and more.

The Portal Go will allow you to take your new smart display on the go. It features a 10-inch display, a built-in battery so that you can take it anywhere you go… as convenient as that may sound. You will also be able to video call any of your contacts through your favorite apps, and yes, you also get high-fidelity audio here.

Pre-orders are already available at Facebook for all those brave enough to get one. The 10-inch Portable Go goes for $199, while the Portal Plus is available for $349. You can also grab the regular Portal for $179, as it features a 10-inch display, or grab the Portal TV for $150.