Google Pixel 6 unboxing leak
Credit: @CristianDimboiu

Google will officially unveil the Pixel 6 Series tomorrow (October 19), but we already hear information about the pricing; several case manufacturers and skin makers are posting their listings, and now even an unboxing video has surfaced on Twitter.

A Twitter user called Cristian Dimboiu posted a video (via 9to5Google) on the platform unveiling the Google Pixel 6 and the box’s contents, unboxing the yet-to-be-released Google flagship. In the video, we find out about the accessories that Google provides with the device.

In the video, we see that Google isn’t providing a wall charger – which shouldn’t be surprising, given that most other manufacturers stopped providing a charger in the box. There’s the standard manual and warranty information, as well as a USB-C to USB-C cable to charge the device and an additional USB-C to USB-A adapter that Google has been providing with most of its Pixel devices over the years. There are no earphones or any other accessories, although Google is rumored to ship a pair of wireless headphones in the UK for those who pre-order, much like what it did with the Pixel 4 series. It’s also unclear if Google is still providing a big “G” sticker in the box, like Apple and OnePlus.

Google seems to be using a paper-style screen covering on the device, and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of plastic, which is certainly great to see. We’ve seen Apple cut-down on plastic use, which can certainly help the environment when shipping millions of devices each and every single year.

What are your thoughts about the lack of accessories and the rumored price of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship devices? Will you pre-order either of these devices, if so, which one are you getting, and will you consider a Google Pixel Stand? Let us know in the comments below!




