Keeping your iPhone charged is vital, but doing it without the clutter of additional cables would be ideal. Here are a collection of wireless solutions that will keep your iPhone 12 ready to go at a moment’s notice without the hassle of cables. And as an added bonus, all of them are on sale for a limited time.

Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12

This device comes with 15W of charging power, guaranteeing a quick charge whenever you need it. With a built-in high-grade Qi wireless charging smart chip, this charger can recognize your phone intelligently. This device is compatible with the newest iPhone 12 series, and it comes with a 3-foot cable for long-range charging. You can get the Magnetic Wireless Charger for iPhone 12 now for $29.99 (reg. $39), a 23 percent savings.

MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable and 20W Adapter for iPhone 12

This cable and wall adapter charges your phone quickly and efficiently, and since it’s wireless there’s no clutter from additional cables. It uses magnets to lock your phone in safely. It gets the job done with 20W of charging power.. You can get the MagSafe Wireless Charging Cable and 20W Adapter for iPhone 12 now for $32.99 (reg. $39), a 17 percent savings.

MagSafe Charger Silicone Cover

The Magsafe Charger Silicone Cover will protect your charger pad from dust, water, scratching and more. It is soft to the touch, using skin-friendly and eco-friendly materials. It fetures an anti-slip enhancement that guarantees the case will remain attached to the charger. You can get the MagSafe Charger Silicone Cover now for $11.99 (reg. $154), a 92 percent savings.

OMNIA M2 Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock With Power Adapter

Charge two devices at the same time with this charging dock, which has a spot for your phone up top and a location for your AirPods on the base. The universal charging port makes it compatible with most any device, and it charges both horizontally and vertically.. You can get the OMNIA M2 Magnetic 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock With Power Adapter now for $74.95 (reg. $89), a 15 percent savings.

Chargeworx Magnetic Wallet for iPhone 12

An adhesive metal plate will hold this wallet against your phone, allowing you to keep your credit cards, debit cards, ID, and electronic keys with your phone at all times. It works with iPhone 12 or any magnetic case. You can get the Chargeworx Magnetic Wallet for iPhone 12 for $21.99 (reg. $24), a 12 percent savings.

MagSafe Silicone Holder Stand

This stand lets you transform your MagSafe wireless charger into a wireless charging stand. Its foldable design is perfect for use at home or on the road. This stand is compatible with iPhone 12 series, allowing you to charge anytime, anywhere.. You can get the MagSafe Silicone Holder Stand for $19.99 (reg. $24), a 20 percent savings.

Prices subject to change