IT, information security, Engineering, many of the most lucrative careers require the most training. If you’re looking to get your start in any of these fields or ones related to them, then learning everything you need to know is more than just a challenge. Here are some discounted learning bundles that can help you on your path toward a career that is intellectually stimulating and financially satisfying.

AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner All-in-One Bundle

Lifetime access to this bundle gives you 25 hours of expert content instructing you in everything you need to know to become a certified Cloud Practitioner. Prepare for an exam that employers will want to see you passed. Practice using the 290 practice questions and 2 eBooks, and get ready for improvement. Get the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner All-in-One Bundle for $12.49 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

The Mastering Mathematics Training Prep Bundle

This 96 hour bundle provides over 600 lessons that will give each user an exhaustive look at some of the most useful math anyone entering IT, engineering, or information security could use. Learn calculus, discrete mathematics, and Mathematics for data science and machine learning with this top-rated bundle. Users of this bundle will not only be able to review and develop their math skills, they will be shown practical applications for the math they learn. You can get The Mastering Mathematics Training Prep Bundle for $19.95 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle

This ethical hacking instructional bundle gives you 18 courses led by experts in the field of cyber security. You’ll learn to use Python 3 for a variety of purposes, and you’ll get ample opportunity to test those skills with the hands on courses. Learn the most widely used programming language around. You can get The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle for $21.50 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

The 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle

Learn to solve latency problems with this bundle. Take 21 classes that will give you a comprehensive look at everything you need to become a master. Take classes that introduce you to MS Word and slowly build confidence over time. You can get The 2021 Cloud Computing Architect Certification Bundle for $14.99 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

The 2021 Microsoft Azure & Security Certification Training Bundle

Learn to use Azure for the fundamentals and more advanced skills. Go from basic learning to real expert with one bundle. Become an expert in one of the most widely used software around taught by experts who have made Azure their career. You can get The 2021 Microsoft Azure & Security Certification Training Bundle for $25.00 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle

Improve your Cisco skills with this 80 hour bundle. Become a certified network associate and learn everything that title entails. Go from beginner to expert in another useful tool on your path to career success. You can get The Certified Cisco Power User Bundle for $20 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

The Complete 2021 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle

This bundle offers you expert classes on coding with Python and machine learning. Classes like “Taming Big Data with Spark” and “Machine learning for absolute beginners” shows the breadth of classes covered in this bundle. You can get the Complete 2021 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle for $19.95 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

The Ultimate 2021 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle

This bundle will show you everything you need to know to become an ethical hacker. Learn about system security, endpoint protection, and so much more with this top-rated bundle. You will learn to defend any system from a digital attack and cover 98 hours of cybersecurity with this bundle. You can get The Complete 2021 Big Data and Machine Learning Bundle for $19.95 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle

Develop your ComTIA fundamentals with this excellent bundle. For 16 classes taught by experts in the field, anyone using this bundle is given a thorough and useful education in ComTIA. You can get The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle for $34.50 when you use coupon code LEARNIT.

