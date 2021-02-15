Having reliable cloud storage is vital in this digital age. Having a safe and secure location to keep all your electronic documents, personal items and more is important. Here are a few deals that can give you that peace of mind.

Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription

Koofr is the only large cloud storage service that doesn’t track you. You can upload and access any file with no size limit, and then access your files via web, mobile or WebDav. It has simple tools to help you find and remove duplicate files, and rename multiple files with an advanced renaming option.

Get Koofr Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription for $144.49 (reg. $2,700) with code PREZ2021.

Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription

Securely store your important documents, photos and more with a lifetime subscription to Polar, which gives you complete control of your data. You can manage, sort, locate and preview your files with a single click. You can store your data from any device, and feel secure in the operation with its 256-Bit AES encryption.

Get Polar Backup Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription for $25.49 (reg. $390) with code PREZ2021.

ElephantDrive 1,000GB Plan (2-Year Subscription)

This hybrid storage solution syncs and backs up all your data from up to 10 devices, using high-level encryption to keep it safe. You can upload and backup your data from your mobile devices, and instigate file sharing via simple URL links with optional password protection. And you can have it all secure for two years with this special subscription.

Get ElephantDrive 1,000GB Plan (2-Year Subscription) for $33.14 (reg. $240) with code PREZ2021.

Genie Timeline Pro 10 Backup Software Lifetime Subscription

Get military-grade encryption, recovery backup and more with this lifetime subscription to Genie. Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by Google Play users, Genie allows you to configure your backups in just three simple steps, and use the timeline to recover any file at a specific point of time. This subscription is good for a single device.

Get Genie Timeline Pro 10 Backup Software Lifetime Subscription for $25.49 (reg. $59) with code PREZ2021

Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan Lifetime Subscription

You’ll get 15TB of storage space with this lifetime subscription, which is more space than any individual needs to keep their important documents and photos safe and secure. You can easily access your files to send directly to friends and family, You can perform backups from all of your devices, so you know every piece of data is stored.

Get Degoo Premium Mega Backup Plan Lifetime Subscription for $127.49 (reg. $4,320) with code PREZ2021.

Familio Private Backup Platform Lifetime Subscription

Unlike other cloud storage devices, Familo is geared toward family. Give everyone in your family access to this storage, giving you a safe place for photos, recipes, family documents and more. You can store an unlimited number of photos, and organize them in specific albums. Familio works with any web-based system.

Get Familio Private Backup Platform Lifetime Subscription for $33.99 (reg. $300) with code PREZ2021.

Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription

Get 1TB of cloud storage, automatic file curation, top-=of-the-line privacy and more with this lifetime subscription to Starchive. You’ll get unlimited file sharing with no limit on file size, the ability to post directly to social media from the cloud, and preview and playback of virtually any file type.

Get Starchive 1TB Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription for $82.44 (reg. $1,530) with code PREZ2021

