Security and convenience are two of the most important things to any good browsing experience. You want to feel like you and your data are safe, and it’s also nice when things just go smoothly. A VPN is key to that security and that convenience. With the right VPN, you can browse without worrying about your data ending up in a dozen different places, and you can also easily bypass many of the restrictions and censorship rules that make browsing boring and unfulfilling.

With a password manager, you can add even more security to your accounts online by generating and saving strong passwords whenever you need them. If you’re interested in improving your browsing experience by adding a VPN or a password manager to the mix, then check out these great deals below.

LightyearVPN: Fast & Safe Internet

This VPN offers everything you look for in a VPN and a little more. Get access to global servers giving you boundless access to previously blocked material and do it knowing that your activity will never be shared. You can get LightyearVPN: Fast & Safe Internet now for $49.99 while it’s on sale for 58% off.

personalVPN™ Pro

personalVPN™ is easy to use and can secure your browsing like only a VPN can. Get the anonymity and unbound digital freedom you look for in a VPN with one click, and if you have any questions, you can chat any time with a non-outsourced support team. Make your internet presence invisible with personalVPN™ Pro, now on sale for $34.99, a discount of 50%.

UTunnel VPN Basic License (5 Devices) + Bring Your Own Server: Lifetime Subscription

UTunnel brings more to the table than the average VPN by letting you set up your own private VPN server. All you have to do is use your own server and work through the quick setup procedure, and you’ll have totally private 256-bit encrypted browsing for up to 5 devices. Get a lifetime of protection for your network with UTunnel VPN Basic License (5 Devices) + Bring Your Own Server: Lifetime Subscription–it’s on sale for $69.99 but normally goes for $199.

Sticky Password Premium Lifetime Subscription: 2-Account Bundle

With this fantastic lifetime password manager, you won’t have to worry about remembering or creating your passwords ever again. Create strong, unique passwords whenever you need them and automatically save them so you don’t have to keep track of a password for every new account. This password manager can work for all of your devices and sync across local and cloud connections for each of them. Get Sticky Password Premium Lifetime Subscription: 2-Account Bundle to keep all your passwords in order, and it comes with a second subscription you can give to any friend who seems like they need a little extra security, now only $49.99.

Enpass Password Manager Family Plan: 1-Yr Subscription

This password manager doesn’t just provide secure passwords whenever you need them, it also can take care of your credit cards, social security number, and other personally identifying information. Make your browsing smooth by using the autofill feature that will remember your information and keep it completely safe. You can even make separate safe data vaults that hold your passwords and information for different purposes. Secure your browsing at home and at work with Enpass Password Manager Family Plan: 1-Yr Subscription, currently on sale for $23.99.

iProVPN: Lifetime Subscription (2-Account Bundle)

Some of the best things you can have in a VPN are a good AdBlocker and an instant kill switch, and this VPN brings both to the table for you and a friend. Browse ad-free on up to 10 devices and immediately cut your internet connection if your connection to the VPN is disrupted. You will also get all the other great features you can expect from a VPN. Bypass geographic restrictions for major sites on a completely secure connection with iProVPN: Lifetime Subscription (2-Account Bundle), and you can get it on sale for $59.99.

NordVPN 2-Yr Subscription + $10 StackSocial.com Store Credit

NordVPN is a staple of the industry, and they earned that position by being inarguably great at what they do. With NordVPN, you will be able to secure any internet connection, bypass content restrictions, remain entirely anonymous and use over 5,000 servers worldwide. You can get a 2-year subscription to NordVPN + $10 StackSocial.com Store Credit on sale for $89, a price reduction of 68%.

