Recently, some renders of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Book Pro lineup had leaked online. It is tipped that the company is working on expanding its Galaxy Book series with new Windows laptops this year. Samsung has also announced an Unpacked event for April 28, where it is expected to launch the new laptops. Now, ahead of the launch, more Galaxy Book Pro 360 renders have appeared online.

Tipster Evan Blass has shared new renders of the Galaxy Book Pro 360 that showcase its 2-in-1 convertible design. Samsung is tipped to launch a Galaxy Book Pro, which is expected to arrive as a conventional laptop and a Galaxy Book Pro 360 that is likely to be a 2-in-1 convertible model with a touchscreen and S Pen stylus support. While the Galaxy Book Pro is likely to be the successor to the last year’s Galaxy Ion lineup, the Galaxy Book 360 might as well launch as a successor to the Galaxy Book Flex series.

Both the upcoming laptops are said to come in two sizes, 13-inch and 15-inch and in two color variants of Blue and Silver for the Galaxy Book Pro and Navy and Gold for the 360 model. The duo is rumored to feature an OLED display, which will be one of the USP of the devices. Samsung is said to offer multiple configurations of the devices with 11th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors, paired with Nvidia Mx450 graphics.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Books Pro is tipped to sell in Wi-Fi and LTE models, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 could get Wi-Fi and 5G models. According to the renders, the 360 variant could be equipped with a pair of USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an HDMI slot, while the non-convertible could miss out on USB-A port.

The upcoming laptops are expected to launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event on April 28, at 10 am ET / 7 am PT. It will be live-streamed online.