Motorola RAZR
We have received a fresh batch of images of the new Moto RAZR 5G. These images were posted on Weibo, only to be taken down after a while. The good thing is that someone acted fast and saved them, so you can also check them out.

The new Moto RAZR 5G was captured in three new pictures for the world to see. The first time we saw the RAZR 5G was thanks to Evan Blass and these images could help confirm what we saw back then. We can see that the device has a redesigned chin that looks better than in its predecessor.

Rumors suggest that the new device will arrive with a 48MP single camera and a 20MP selfie shooter. A new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset is also expected, as well as 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage space powered by a 2,845mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Source GSM Arena

Via Sparrow News

