new iPad Air

There are some exciting discounts on the latest iPad models. First, we find the 4th-gen 10.9-inch iPad Air galling to a new low, as the WiFi-only variant with 256GB of storage space is getting a $69 discount, which means you can get your new device for $680 in every color option. Now, you can also choose to go for the 64GB option that’s still selling for $559 with $40 savings if you go for the Green or Rose Gold color option, as other variants will be a bit more expensive.

And since we’re talking iPads, you must also take a look at the 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB of storage space that’s on sale for $400 on its WiFi-only version with $29 savings. However, you are forced to go for the Gold variant, as no other color or storage option is getting a discount at this time. And if you’re looking for a new iPad Mini, you can get yours for 385 with 64GB storage space in its WiFi-only variant; that’s $14 less than what it usually goes for at Apple’s online store.

    Apple iPad Air

    Apple iPad

    Apple iPad Mini

Moving on to wireless earphones, we see that you can get a new pair of AirPods Pro to go with your new iPad for $199 after a $50 discount. If you’re not really into Apple, you can also consider the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds that are also getting a $50 discount. However, these will be a bit more expensive, as they’re selling for just under $250 in both color options. And if you want to go for a more affordable option that will also perform great while working out, we have the Jabra Elite 75t.

    Apple AirPods Pro

    Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2

    Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds

Now, there’s a great option to charge your new pair of headphones if they come with a wireless charging case or any smartphone with wireless charging support. AUKEY Wireless Charging Night Light will give your devices 10W wireless fast charging and a table lamp with dimmable warm light for just $16.20 after a 40 percent discount.

Suppose you don’t really care about wireless charging, but you make use of a dimmable table lamp with 2 USB ports. In that case, you can get a pair of these nice looking lams with touch control for $80 after getting a 50 percent discount, or get one USB Bedside LED Table lamp for $25 with $5 savings, or get an AUKEY Table lamp with color changing RGB and dimmable light for $25 with $20 savings. Still, it doesn’t feature wireless charging or USB ports to connect your devices.

    AUKEY Wireless Charging Night Light

    Modern Nightstand Lamp

    USB Bedside Table Lamp



A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
You May Also Like
Amazfit T-Rex Pro cover
Amazfit T-Rex Pro could be more durable than ever; specs leaked
It could tout the same design and form factor as its predecessor, but it might be more durable than ever.
facebook apple antitrust
Pocketnow Daily: Facebook VS Apple: The Ads are Getting Hilarious (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest chapter in the Apple VS Facebook saga, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro, and more.
OtterBox video capture case deals selection
Save up to 30 percent on OtterBox and Apple cases right now.
Keep your phone or tablet safe with the latest discounts on OtterBox cases for almost every device you can think off