Samsung is tipped to be prepping to launch another Galaxy Fan Edition (FE) device after introducing the FE variant with the Galaxy S20 in 2020. While we are waiting for the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung could also give us a Galaxy Tab S7 FE. It could be the same device that popped up with the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite moniker and was later said to be named Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite. Now, renders of its cases have emerged online.

The latest development comes from tipster Roland Quandt who took to Twitter to post the renders of cases and covers of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. These show the tablet sitting in its Book Cover case. Moreover, we also get to see it in what is likely to be called the Book Cover Keyboard accessory. There is the S Pen on display as well. Plus, we get a look at five case colors including black, blue, silver, green, and pink.

According to a report from GalaxyClub, Galaxy Tab S7 FE could pack a 10,090mAh battery. It is expected to offer support for 44.5W fast charging. The device is said to feature a 12.4-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 2560 pixels and run Android 11 OS. It was also spotted on Geekbench recently. The listing revealed that it could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The tablet is rumored to come with 4GB of RAM. The Play Console corroborates the processor and RAM of the device. Plus, it confirms the presence of a fingerprint scanner.

On the back, we could get a dual rear camera setup. According to the leaks and rumors, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi-only versions. Samsung is set to hold an event on August 19 where it is said to announce its next foldables and the Galaxy S21 FE. The tablet might also launch at the same event.