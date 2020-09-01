Samsung announced two new tablets, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ at its Galaxy UnPacked August 2020 event. Almost three weeks after the event, the company has announced their price and availability in the U.S. Here are the details you need to know about the Galaxy Tab S7 5G series.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G costs $849.99 while the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is priced at $1,049.99. The former starts at $35.41 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment, and the latter costs $43.74 a month for 24 months on the same payment plan. The tablets will be available at Verizon starting September 18. You can pre-order them starting tomorrow, September 2.

Here are the offers Verizon is offering on the Galaxy Tab S7 5G series:

Get at least $100 for trading in select tablets towards the purchase of a new Galaxy Tab S7 or Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G.

Purchase any Android Smartphone and get $250 off Galaxy Tab S7 5G series tablet. Both devices must be purchased on a Verizon Device Payment Plan.

Get half off the Samsung keyboard cover with the purchase of a Galaxy Tab S7 5G series tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ specifications