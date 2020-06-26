Laptops are great productivity tools if you’re always on the go. These devices are great in many cases and situations, but there’s one key feature where they lack in comparison to a desktop PC, and that is the number of ports they feature. Nowadays, we see some MacBook Pro models with two or four Thunderbolt 3 ports and one USB-C port, but they lack other ports found on a PC. Luckily for us, there are several docking stations that can help us with this, and we have selected some of the best ones available today.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock



We start this list with the CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock. This device is one of the most expensive ones on the list, but it includes some nice features. You get a total of 15 ports which include: 2x Thunderbolt 3 40Gb/s, DisplayPort 1.2, 5x USB-A & 1 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 (5Gb/s), 1x USB-C 3.1 Gen2 (10Gb/s data only), Gigabit Ethernet, UHS-II SD Card Slot (SD 4.0), Optical Audio (S/PDIF), 3.5mm Stereo Audio In & Out. It also features an integrated fan to keep things cool. You can place it horizontally or vertically, and it also provides up to 87W to charge your laptop and power all of your USB peripherals, while the Thunderbolt 3 ports will give you 15W output for $239.99.

Stone Pro Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Next up is the Stone Pro Thunderbolt 3 Dock. This dock comes with the same $239.99 price tag as the previous option. However, we only get 11 ports, which include: 2 Thunderbolt 3 with transfer speeds that go up to 5k @ 60Hz, 3 USB-A 3.1, 1 USB-C 3.1, 1 DisplayPort, 1 SD card slot, 1 3.5mm Audio in/out, and 1 Gigabit Ethernet port. It also offers 87W of power for your MacBook Pro, and the option to have two 4K or one 5K display.

LandingZone 15-Port Docking Station

We continue with the LandingZone 15-Port Docking Station, which is a bit less expensive than the previous devices. For a price of $229, you get 15 ports that include 3 USB 3.1 Type-C data only ports, 3 USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an Ethernet port, a two-way audio jack, and the HDMI 2 port. The Left Wing contains an SD Card Slot, a Micro SD Card Slot, a Mini DisplayPort, and the HDMI 1 port. Unfortunately, this dock is not available with the latest MacBook Pro, but you should be fine with older models.

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock

For the same price as the previous option, we find the Plugable Thunderbolt 3 Dock. This dock is compatible with 2017, 2018 and 2019 MacBook Pro and it includes up to 60W of power to compatible Thunderbolt 3 systems, 5 USB Type-A ports, 2 thunderbolt ports, a 3.5mm port and more to add up a total of 11 ports.

TOTU Upgraded Universal USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station

We continue with the TOTU Upgraded Universal USB-C 4K Triple Display Docking Station, which comes with a $209.99 price tag and a total of 14 ports. You get 2 4K DP, HDMI, 6 USB Ports, 60W USB PD, and more. You also get 60W charging for your laptop, and you also get a 12-month warranty in case anything doesn’t work as it should.

Anker USB C Hub for MacBook



If you want less expensive docks, you can get the Anker USB C Hub for MacBook for $59.99 which is a seven in one USB-C adapter which gives you 1 Thunderbolt USB-C port, 1 USB-C data port, 2 USB-A ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 SD card slot, and 1 microSD card slot.

QGeeM USB C Hub Adapter



Finally, you can get the QGeeM USB C Hub Adapter for the same $59.99 price tag, but you get a nine in one docking station. You will find a Mini Display Port,4K HDMI,87W PD, USB-C Data Port,2 USB 3.0 Ports, UHS-II SD 4.0/MicroSD card reader.