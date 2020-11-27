The iPad lineup has always been a great holiday gift idea, and with the Black Friday deals season in full swing, you can snag Apple’s tablets with some neat discounts in tow. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering some cool discounts on the entire iPad lineup, which includes the vanilla iPad, the Pro model, the third-gen iPad Air, and the pint-sized iPad Mini. Let’s get straight to what’s on the table:
iPad 2020
Apple’s brand new 8th Gen iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display that has gained support for stylus input, with pressure sensitivity and tilt detection in tow. Apple has equipped this machine with the hexa-core A12 Bionic chip that is claimed to offer a 40% boost in processing power and 2x upgrade when it comes to the graphics chops. Not much has changed when it comes to design, but it works with Apple’s own smart keyboard as well as third-party keyboard cases.
Originally launched carrying a price tag of $329, Best Buy is offering a discount of 16% discount on the tablet, bringing the price of the base 32GB model down to just $279.99 at the moment.
iPad Mini 5th Gen
The 5th Gen iPad Mini made its debut back in March last year, packing a 7.9-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2048-by-1536 pixels with wide P3 color gamut support. On the inside, the A12 Bionic runs the show, and an updated 7MP camera on the front for video calling. There is an 8-megapixel camera at the back and the familiar Touch ID button to take care of authentication.
The 5th Gen iPad Mini arrived last year carrying a price tag of $399, but Amazon is currently offering the tiny tablet at a discounted price of $335, which translates to a saving of 17 percent on its regular price.
iPad Air 3rd Gen
2019’s iPad Air offers a 10.5-inch Retina display with wide P3 color gamut support. It relies on the A12 Bionic chip that packs a dedicated Neural Engine and also has an M12 co-processor. It packs an 8-megapixel camera at the back that is capable of 1080p video capture and a 7-megapixel front snapper that can also output videos at the same resolution. The design is familiar, and you also get support for the updated Apple Pencil and keyboard case.
The iPad Air hit the shelves in March 2019 with an asking price of $499, but Amazon has taken 14% of its asking price and is selling the device for $430 at the time of writing this.
iPad Pro 2020
The latest iPad Pro features is a truly remarkable device as it came equipped with a dual rear camera setup (wide + ultrawide cameras) and a LiDAR sensor for AR applications. The smaller iPad Pro features an 11-inch (2388×1668 pixels) ProMotion True Tone display, draws power from the A12Z Bionic processor, and also features an octa-core GPU. And oh, it also features a USB Type-C port and Face ID sensors for authentication.
The 11-inch iPad Pro was launched earlier this year carrying a base price of $799, but at Best Buy, you can score an almost 10% discount on it right now and get it for $729.