Apple’s brand new 8th Gen iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display that has gained support for stylus input, with pressure sensitivity and tilt detection in tow. Apple has equipped this machine with the hexa-core A12 Bionic chip that is claimed to offer a 40% boost in processing power and 2x upgrade when it comes to the graphics chops. Not much has changed when it comes to design, but it works with Apple’s own smart keyboard as well as third-party keyboard cases.