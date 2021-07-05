Here we go again with new Samsung leaks. This time, we have the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 in the spotlight, as this could be the new Classic variant that could be launched next month. We have already received several leaks about the upcoming Galaxy Watch refresh, including several designs, features, and possible pricing for every variant, but this is the first video leak of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that leaves little to the imagination.

We have a new 260-video of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic thanks to well-known leaker Evan Blass. He posted these videos on Twitter, showing us that the new device will arrive in three different color options: black, silver, and white. This new Galaxy Watch 4 features a circular Super AMOLED display, two buttons on the right side, a rotating bezel, and what seems o be removable silicone straps. Additionally, according to the videos, the black variant of the device features a black case, while the other two models will arrive with a silver case.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic pic.twitter.com/RDI6cq4ToR — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 4, 2021

Previous leaks of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 showed us a device without a rotating bezel, which made us think that Samsung was considering other design ideas or that it was the possible Active variant of the new Galaxy Watch 4. Whatever the case, we cannot deny that these new videos look amazing.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will allegedly arrive with a new faster performance, a smoother UT, tons of apps and watch faces to choose from, a better and longer-lasting battery, IP 68 rating, and more.

Now, we will just have to wait a bit over a month to see the possible announcement of this new watch. It is also rumored to arrive alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 that was also recently leaked on a couple of renders with a new Thom Browne Edition that is also looking hot.

Source Twitter

Via SamMobile