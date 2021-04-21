IT and Computer Science jobs are highly competitive and require a degree of mastery that is hard to attain. Not only do you need a high level of content expertise, but you also need experience working on projects and a wide variety of programs and coding languages under your belt. If you’re looking for a computer to do all that work on, look here. Otherwise, take a few big steps toward mastery with these IT and Computer Science learning bundles that should be on your radar, especially because they’re on sale.

The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle

This coding bundle is packed with over 270 hours of expert content. Learn to code with JavaScript, C#, Ruby, Python, HTML, CSS, and more of the most useful coding languages in the field. Get The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle for $47.99 when you use the code WELOVEMOM for 20% off sitewide.

The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle

CompTIA is a well-known name in the computer science field, and the path to studying for their certification exams is a difficult one. This prep bundle includes 16 courses covering 93 hours of content. Become proficient in everything you need to pass your CompTIA exams in courses like “CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001): Ethical Hacking.” Start studying with The 2021 Complete CompTIA Certification Prep Super Bundle now for $55.20 if you use code WELOVEMOM, or pay $69, but that’s still a discount of 98% off its normal MSRP.

The Machine Learning Master Class Bundle

Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool and this bundle will give you the rundown on how to capitalize on it. Learn Tensorflow, practice Python, and more with this practical bundle all about machine learning. Get your introduction to data science now with The Machine Learning Master Class Bundle, only $31.20 if you use the sitewide coupon code WELOVEMOM.

Cudoo Pro Online Learning: Lifetime Membership

You can sign up for a lifetime membership with this groundbreaking eLearning service. If you sign on with Cudoo, you will get access to more than 800 online classes covering topics as diverse as marketing and language learning. In exchange, for every course you complete, Cudoo will provide free learning to individuals with limited opportunities. Start giving back while you learn with Cudoo Pro Online Learning: Lifetime Membership, only $39.20 if you use the code WELOVEMOM for 20% off, or it’s $49.

How to Hack from Beginner to Ethical Hacking Certification

Learn to ethically hack with this 161-hour bundle that will help you considerably advance your career in cybersecurity. In courses like “Master Ethical Hacking from Beginner Lab Setup to Coding Advanced Backdoors,” you’ll learn the basics of ethical hacking before practicing more advanced skills. Get some experience and some knowledge about cybersecurity with How to Hack from Beginner to Ethical Hacking Certification for $39 or $31.20 if you use the code WELOVEMOM for our sitewide mother’s day sale.

The CompTIA Cyber Security Pathway Certification Prep Bundle

CompTIA requires expertise in many specific niches of computer science and IT, and this Cyber Security bundle is everything you need to prep for it. Learn from expert instructors like Mike Meyers how to detect security breaches and respond to them in “CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001): Security Analytics, Intrusion Detection & Response.” Courses provided a thorough investigation of cybersecurity and how to use ethical hacking to further your career. Hit the ebooks and start prepping with The CompTIA Cyber Security Pathway Certification Prep Bundle, now $34.99, or 27.99 if you use the code WELOVEMOM.

The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle

Get a jump start on your career in IT and networking with this certification prep bundle. In courses like “Cisco CCNA 200-301 Bootcamp”, you will master Cisco networking and other practical skills you’ll need if you want to get certified. With 99 hours and lifetime access, you can learn at your own pace, which is good because there’s quite a lot to learn in the 707 lessons included with this bundle. Start practicing Cisco with The Premium Cisco CCNA & CCNP Lifetime Certification Prep Bundle on sale for $34.93 or $27.94 if you use the code WELOVEMOM for 20% off.

The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle

Become a Cyber Security expert with this 4-course recently updated bundle. Learn to implement cryptographic techniques and to integrate advanced authentication and authorization techniques among other practical skills you’ll need if you want to pass the CompTIA exams: Security+, CySA+, CASP, and PenTest+. You can get The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle for $29.99 or $23.99 if you use the code WELOVEMOM.

