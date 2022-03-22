Check out the latest savings available on Alienware gaming laptops

You can score outstanding savings on tons of Alienware gaming products, starting with the Alienware x17 R1 that now receives a $450 discount, which means you can purchase one for $1,930. This will get you a new and powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics.

The Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop is getting a $171.99 discount, which means you can purchase yours for $2,378. This model comes with a 15.6-inch QHD display with 240Hz refresh rates. Inside this gaming laptop, you will find an Intel Core i7 chip, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, and Windows 11. However, you can also consider the Alienware Aurora R13 Gaming Desktop that is currently selling for $1,910 after scoring a 13 percent discount. This model comes with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD plus 1TB HDD storage, an Intel Core i7 processor, and you also get RTX 3060Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics. Or go for the Alienware Aurora R14 Gaming Desktop that comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD plus 1TB HDD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics for $1,999.

You can complement any of these powerful gaming PCs with the Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset that is receiving a massive 58 percent discount. This means that you can pick one up for $55, scoring $75 savings. The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset features THX 7.1 Spatial Surround Sound, a retractable microphone with active noise cancelation, and other great features. You can also add the Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW510K, which now sells for $160, but you won’t get any savings here or get the ASUS ROG Falchion Wireless 65% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that now goes for $130 after a $20 discount.