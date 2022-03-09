Check out the latest images and possible pricing of the global versions of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro

We are less than a week away from the global launch of the Xiaomi 12 series. Indeed, we have already seen Xiaomi’s latest flagships, but these new international versions are expected to feature some minor cosmetic changes. Whatever the case, the new devices have been fully leaked in renders, and it seems that we may also have a possible price tag for both the vanilla variant and the Pro model.

Xiaomi will launch its latest 12 flagship series for the global market on Tuesday, March 15. Now, there’s not much left to see, as the only real change between these models and the ones launched back in December is that they will sport a 5G label on the back. Whatever the case, SnoopyTech has recently posted a batch of images of the upcoming devices, along with what may be the price tag of these new smartphones.

First up, we have the higher-end Xiaomi 12 Pro that may arrive with a €1,100 to €1,200 price tag, depending on the memory configuration you choose. It comes in three different color options, including black, pink, and blue, and you get the same triple camera configuration with three different 50MP camera sensors on the back. It also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a 120Hz refresh rated WQHD+ display, and other great features.

The vanilla variant is believed to arrive with an €850 to €900 price tag, which is a bit more affordable than the Pro model, but still, €100 more expensive than its previous iteration. Now, this is price will get you a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and it seems that the Xiaomi 12X will be even more affordable, as rumors suggest it may arrive with a €650 to €700 price tag.

