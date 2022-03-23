Check out how Discover Samsung can let you buy a new Galaxy S21 FE for just $100

We start today’s deals with the latest offers available during the third day of Samsung’s latest sales event, where you can get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV, and tons of great products with insane savings.

Discover Samsung Week keeps coming up with killer deals on several Samsung products. Today’s best deal includes the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, currently available for just $100. However, there are some requirements to be met to take advantage of these fantastic savings. The device is receiving $100 instant savings, plus an extra $100 Samsung credit that adds to $500 enhanced trade-in credit, meaning that you have to trade in up to two of your current devices to score these amazing savings. This will get you a new unlocked device with 128GB storage space, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and other great features.

Next, we have the Samsung Class QN900A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV receiving massive $4,000 instant savings on its 85-inch model, meaning you can take one home for $5,000. You can also opt for the 75 and 65-inch models receiving a $3,000 discount, leaving them up for grabs at $3,000 and $4,000, respectively. Or get the more affordable QN800A Class series with a more affordable price tag.

You can also score $70 savings on Samsung’s UR50 UHD Monitor that comes with a 28-inch display. This isn’t a gaming monitor, so don’t expect a flashy design or high refresh rates, but you at least get 60Hz, IPS, HDR10, and a bezel-less design for $250. You can also score $50 savings on the Portable SSD T5 USB 3.1 2TB that now goes for $200, or get the 1TB option for $100.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV UR50 UHD Monitor

You will also find extra 10 percent savings when you purchase two or more eligible products from different categories. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Buds bundled deals are also live, getting you up to $100 off these products. Score $300 savings on the Premium 4K Soundbar Bundle that will get you a Crystal UHD or QLED 4K TV and premium soundbar for less. So head over to Samsung.com to take advantage of these amazing deals.