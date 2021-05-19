Apple computers are inarguably fantastic machines. A good MacBook or iMac can last years longer than some of their equally-priced competitors. As good as Macs tend to be, they can also be expensive, which is why this list of refurbished Macs should be particularly intriguing to anyone looking to get themselves a computer or tablet that will go the distance without costing a fortune. And if you’re looking for safe internet to use them on, check out these great deals on VPNs

Apple iMac 21.5″ Core i5, 2.7GHz 8GB RAM 1TB HDD (Renewed)

Although Apple fans are yearning for the recently announced M1 iMacs, the 21.5-inch iMac remains iconic, having been a mainstay in offices, libraries, school campuses, and homes for years, and for good reason. This model from 2013 sports a sharp display powered by a 2.7GHz Intel quad-core CPU and 8GB of memory to handle all of your browsing and multimedia needs. It also contains 1TB of storage to house all of your favorite apps, movies, music, and more. This iMac even comes with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, so you can enjoy wireless connectivity without extra wiring. Simply plug the power cord and you’re ready to go. You can get this Apple iMac 21.5″ Core i5, 2.7GHz 8GB RAM 1TB HDD (Renewed) on sale for $499.99.

Apple Mac Mini “Core i5” 2.5GHz 4GB RAM 500GB HD -Silver (Refurbished)

This compact computer is perfect for any setup you’ll have with an external monitor. With a 2.5GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 500GB Hard Drive, and under 8 inches wide, this computer is powerful and can fit with even the most limited workspace. This computer has been refurbished to near-mint condition, so you can expect it to work like new, meaning you’re getting a fantastic deal on a device that will be a great little workhorse. You can get this Apple Mac Mini “Core i5” 2.5GHz 4GB RAM 500GB HD -Silver (Refurbished) on sale for $399.

Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5 1.4GHz, 4GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Pre-Owned)

The build quality of the MacBook Air is relatively unassailable, and this refurbished model is no different. Perfect for work, play, and demanding hobbies, this Macbook packs a lot into a slim package. This model comes with a 4th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, HD Graphics 5000, and 128GB SSD which are great specs for the price you would be paying. It also comes with a Turbo Boost feature which will give you extra power when you need it and remain energy efficient when you don’t. You can get this Apple MacBook Air 11″ Core i5 1.4GHz, 4GB RAM 128GB – Silver (Pre-Owned) for $410 while it’s 31% off.

Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Core i5, 8GB RAM 500GB (Pre-Owned)

MacBooks are fantastic, reliable machines that will get you through work, school, and visually intense games, and this refurbished one fits that bill too. This machine comes with 8GB of Ram, HD Graphics 4000, and a 13.3-inch retina display with an energy-efficient LED backlight. This model also offers a 500 GB hard drive and a battery life of about 7 hours, great for any work you want to put it through. You can get this Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ Core i5, 8GB RAM 500GB (Pre-Owned) for $599.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5″ 256GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle

There were tablets around before the iPad, but it’s clear from using one why the iPad brought with it a boom in tablet use. This iPad Pro has a 10-hour battery life, high-quality dual cameras, ProMotion technology for fast 120Hz animation, and it brings the Apple A10X Processor to the table. You can’t go wrong if you’re looking for a tablet and end up with the one that made them an industry. This one also comes with a screen protector and a few other goodies. You can get the Apple iPad Pro 10.5″ 256GB – Silver (Refurbished: Wi-Fi) + Accessories Bundle for $499 on sale.

