Lately, OPPO is leading the pack in terms of Chinese manufacturers rolling out updates. The company has now revealed its plans to push the Android 11 based ColorOS 11 update for more devices in April. OPPO is now resting the update on Reno 2 series, Find X2, and more devices. If you own an OPPO device, do check out if it is eligible for an Android 11 update this April. The list is given below:

ColorOS 11 Beta

Ongoing – Reno2, Reno2 Z, OPPO A91

From 13th April – RenoZ (Saudi Arabia UAE)

From 14th April – OPPO A5 2020 (India, Indonesia), OPPO A9 2020 (India, Indonesia), and OPPO A73 5G (Australia, Saudi Arabia, UAE)

From 27th April – OPPO A53 (India, Indonesia)

OPPO ColorOS 11 official version

Ongoing – Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Find X2 Lite, Find X2 Neo, F17 Pro, Reno4 F, Reno4 Pro 5G, Reno4 5G, Reno4 Pro 4G, Reno4 4G, Reno4 Z 5G, Reno4 Lite, Reno3 Pro 4G, Reno3 4G, Reno3 Pro 5G, Reno 100x Zoom, Reno2 F, OPPO A72, OPPO A92, OPPO A52, OPPO F11, OPPO F11 Pro, OPPO F11 Pro Marvels Avengers Limited Edition, OPPO A9, and OPPO F15.

From 9th April – OPPO A91 (Indonesia)

From 14th April – OPPO Reno2 Z (India)

From 21st April – Reno2 (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Pakistan, Myanmar, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Phillippines, Cambodia).

April 2021 Rollout Plan of #OPPOColorOS11 based on #Android11 is out now!

Be sure to save the info so you can have the latest version. 🟢: Save the dates to apply the Beta Version

🟠: Get ready for the Official Version

One thing missing from the above list is the update schedule for Europe. OPPO is rolling out the stable ColorOS 11 update to a range of devices in the European market. The OPPO Find X2, Find X2 Pro, Find X2 Neo, and Find X2 Neo are currently being updated to Android 11 in countries like the UK, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Romania, Belgium, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Is your device not on the list for OPPO devices receiving ColorOS 11 update in April? Worry not as more devices could be added to the list for the following months soon.