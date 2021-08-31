OnePlus Buds Pro featured

OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus Buds Pro. The premium earphones from the ex-flagship killer company feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and other features like superior call quality and extended battery performance at $150. However, all the hype was stolen by Nothing’s Ear (1) launch as the pair of earbuds feature ANC at $99. Now, according to a new leak, OnePlus is also working on a cheaper pair of truly wireless earbuds featuring ANC.

The leak comes as a courtesy of the Twitter leaker Max Jambor. Jambor says that OnePlus is working on a lowered-priced pair of headphones with ANC. He says it could be the Lite edition of Buds Pro.

Jambor’s suggestion that these could be “some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro” sounds a bit confusing, but that’s OnePlus’ earbuds portfolio in a nutshell. If the rumor turns out to be true, we’d expect OnePlus to cut out some of the premium features of the Buds Pro — such as the wireless charging — and keep just the essentials.

    OnePlus Buds Pro

    What are your thoughts on OnePlus working on cheaper earphones with ANC? Are you looking forward to buying them or will you pick up the Nothing Ear (1)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!




    An engineer by degree, news reporter by profession, and an avid sports lover. You’ll find me scrolling Football Twitter when I’m not writing about cutting-edge technology. Have a tip? Noted a mistake? You can reach out using the email given below.

    Contact: [email protected]

    You May Also Like
    Get $100 savings on the latest 11-inch iPad Pro, AirPods Pro and more are also on sale
    Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where we have a nice selection of iPad models on sale, starting with the M1 iPad Pro and more
    Galaxy Buds Pro
    Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Razer Hammerhead and more are on sale
    We start today’s deals with a nice selection of wireless headphones on sale, including the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Powerbeats, and more
    Everyone affected by chipset shortage, except Apple
    Stores in the United States are reporting phone shortages of Samsung and OnePlus phones, but not iPhones.