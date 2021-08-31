OnePlus recently launched its OnePlus Buds Pro. The premium earphones from the ex-flagship killer company feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and other features like superior call quality and extended battery performance at $150. However, all the hype was stolen by Nothing’s Ear (1) launch as the pair of earbuds feature ANC at $99. Now, according to a new leak, OnePlus is also working on a cheaper pair of truly wireless earbuds featuring ANC.

The leak comes as a courtesy of the Twitter leaker Max Jambor. Jambor says that OnePlus is working on a lowered-priced pair of headphones with ANC. He says it could be the Lite edition of Buds Pro.

Jambor’s suggestion that these could be “some sort of Lite edition of the Buds Pro” sounds a bit confusing, but that’s OnePlus’ earbuds portfolio in a nutshell. If the rumor turns out to be true, we’d expect OnePlus to cut out some of the premium features of the Buds Pro — such as the wireless charging — and keep just the essentials.

What are your thoughts on OnePlus working on cheaper earphones with ANC? Are you looking forward to buying them or will you pick up the Nothing Ear (1)? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!