Huawei CEO talks about sub-€1,000 foldable smartphones

Huawei CEO Richard Yu talked, in a recent interview with German publication Welt, about several aspects of the company. He said that while Huawei is working with major US companies, like Google, Qualcomm, and Microsoft, the Chinese smartphone-maker has its own operating system ready just in case. While Huawei prefers Android and Windows for its products, the tech giant is ready with a plan B if things would go sideways.

Yu touched upon the high price (€2,300) of the Mate X foldable smartphone, and said it is just. He added that the display and hinge are very expensive, pushing the price of the product higher.

Over time, we will be able to push it below €1,000. For that we need one to two years. Later maybe in the range of €500. — Richard Yu

Yu also talked about competition from Apple in the foldable business. The CEO thinks that a foldable iPhone will not arrive this year, and it’s possible we won’t see one in 2020 either. He then talked about displays bigger than those on the Mate X, in the range of 100 and 200 inches, and admitted that Huawei is already working on similar projects.

You can read the entire interview in the source link below (German), or click here for a translated version.