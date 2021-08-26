Earlier this year, we received information claiming that Xiaomi was working on a new 200MP camera smartphone, and it seems that things are going well. New information spotted on Weibo suggests that the company may be considering using this 200MP camera in the next Xiaomi Ultra phone.

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 Ultra back in April. It features a 6.81-inch display, 8/12GB RAM options, 256/512GB storage options, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor. It also includes a very interesting camera with a 50 MP primary shooter, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 48MP telephoto lens. Now, rumors suggest that its successor, the 12 Ultra, may arrive with a 200MP primary sensor, or at least that’s what Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station believes.

He claims that the company will launch three new Xiaomi 12 models powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 895, but the most impressive feature will be a 200 MP camera, which may seem like a bit too much, as more pixels don’t imply better photos. However, the company appears to believe that more is always better.

Suppose Xiaomi manages to fit a 200 MP camera in the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. In that case, it will become the smartphone with the largest camera in the market since most devices top out at 108MP, including the Samsung Galaxy S21. The other members of the Xiaomi 12 lineup could arrive with a “high-quality 5x periscope ultra-telephoto and high-quality ultrawide angle,” just like the Mi 11 Ultra.

Now, we will probably not be capturing 200MP shots, as Xiaomi will most likely use pixel binning to combine the captured information to produce amazing 16MP images, even though we may also get the option to capture 200MP shots.

Xiaomi has also recently announced that it will be dropping the Mi moniker from its products to unify its global brand presence and to close the perception gap between the brand and its products. This change will start on the third quarter of 2021, which means that we may start to see these changes next month, when the company will unveil new products at an event that’s scheduled to take place on September 15.

Source Weibo

Via Digital Trends