Accessories

Never run out of battery again with this portable charger — now 25% off

Contents
Portable Battery

The worst possible time for your smartphone to run out of battery is while traveling. You don’t want to be stuck in a foreign place without internet access. The ChargeHubGO+ All-In-One Portable Battery will make sure that you’ll never ruin of juice anywhere!

With a 5000 mAh capacity, the ChargeHubGO+ All-In-One Portable Battery can recharge your smart device many times over. Plus, it has two built-in charging cables that are compatible with Micro, Lightning, and Type-C devices.

Thanks to SmartSpeed® Technology, the ChargeHubGO+ All-In-One Portable Battery provides high-speed charging with up to 15 watts of power. Get yours today for just $29, which is 25% off the original price.

 

ChargeHubGO+ All-In-One Portable Battery – $29

See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Enter code VAULTONE to try it out for just $1!

 

Want your products featured in the Pocketnow Shop? Learn more about how to sell your products online!

by Christopher Jin

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.