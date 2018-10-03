Android

First leaks of the new Sony Xperia XA3 & XA3 Ultra, changes are coming

Sony has been working hard to make its smartphone division more profitable. Now, it has apparently decided that change is the best way to go. We are getting leaked images of the new Sony Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra, and man, are these a sight for sore eyes.

We expected changes from Sony smartphones a while ago, but now we find them in one in one of the company’s mid-rangers. The new Sony Xperia XA3 and XA 3 Ultra will be the first to get 18:9 displays, it will also be the first device to include a dual lens camera and reduced bezels. The best part is that it will also include an audio jack, a fingerprint sensor on its side, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. The only downside is that apparently; we will have to wait until CES 2019 to see it live.

Via
9to5Google
Source
Android Central
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
dual camera, evleaks, Leaks, News, Sony, Sony Xperia XA 3, Sony Xperia XA 3 Ultra, XPERIA
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.