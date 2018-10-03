First leaks of the new Sony Xperia XA3 & XA3 Ultra, changes are coming

Sony has been working hard to make its smartphone division more profitable. Now, it has apparently decided that change is the best way to go. We are getting leaked images of the new Sony Xperia XA3 and XA3 Ultra, and man, are these a sight for sore eyes.

So… First comes your very first and early look at the #SONY #XPERIA XA2 successor which I guess should be called #XPERIAXA3… 360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions (as usual, based upon factory CAD), on behalf of @mysmartprice -> https://t.co/NFUE0FOexR pic.twitter.com/3ABbAppIMh — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) October 2, 2018

We expected changes from Sony smartphones a while ago, but now we find them in one in one of the company’s mid-rangers. The new Sony Xperia XA3 and XA 3 Ultra will be the first to get 18:9 displays, it will also be the first device to include a dual lens camera and reduced bezels. The best part is that it will also include an audio jack, a fingerprint sensor on its side, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and 6GB of RAM with 64GB of storage. The only downside is that apparently; we will have to wait until CES 2019 to see it live.