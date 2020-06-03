Consumer Technology Association, the group behind the annual CES convention, has announced that the event will be an in-person affair in 2021 after its cancelation this year. CES 2021 will happen in Las Vegas next year, and it will be held both physically and digitally to make sure that all partner brands get a chance to showcase their products.

“We will showcase our exhibitors’ products, technology breakthroughs and ideas to the world, both physically in Las Vegas and digitally,” the organizers said. Yes, we don’t know whether the coronavirus pandemic will vanish in 2021. It is also not certain whether CES 2021 will ‘definitely’ go ahead with the in-person format, if the pandemic situation worsens.

Assuming CES 2021 is held as a physical event next year in Las Vegas, there will be a lot of precautions put in place such as:

Regular cleaning and sanitation of spaces across the show venues

Wider aisles and more gap between seats in exhibit areas to practise social distancing

Avoiding handshakes and wearing masks as a standard policy

Limit touch points throughout the facilities

Contactless thermal scans at key venue entry points

Enhanced on-site access to medical services

Source: CES