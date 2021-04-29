CES 2021, despite being an all-digital event this year due to the ongoing pandemic, was a packed event with a ton of announcements. However, it appears that things will finally change next year. Organizing body CTA has today announced that the event will be back to its Las Vegas show floor next year with a hybrid attendance model, which means the event will be a mix of in-person as well as a digital affair for those who can’t be at the venue.

The likes of Google, and Samsung have already pledged their presence at CES 2022 in Las Vegas

Media Days at CES 2022 will kick off on Jan. 3 and will go through Jan. 4, 2022. The main event will then begin on Jan. 5 and concludes on Jan. 8, 2022. CTA claims that around 1,000 companies have already committed to attending the show next year in Las Vegas, with some of those big names being Amazon, AMD, Google, Intel, Lenovo, Samsung, and Sony.

We look forward to welcoming @CES – and many more conventions and events back to the State – in the coming months. We are continuing our safe and responsible reopening plan and our efforts to vaccinate as many Nevadans as quickly as possible. https://t.co/C3bMEJ5pre — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 28, 2021

While in-person will be the key differentiator for CES 2022 compared to its 2021 iteration, the CES anchor desk will continue to be a mainstay. The latter will serve as the digital entry point to CES 2022, allowing remote participants live access to conference sessions, keynotes, and product announcements as they happen in real-time.

A lot hinges on the status of the pandemic, and plans might change down the road

“CTA will be reviewing guidelines for coronavirus safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state and local guidelines. CTA will be following applicable federal, state and local laws, adapting CES plans accordingly and sharing updates with its audiences,” the organizing body mentioned in its press release. However, doubts remain, despite countries such as US and UK being in the middle of a steady vaccination drive.

It is quite likely that CTA will be setting up some strict protocols such as mandatory vaccinated status for all attendees, regular tests, and social distancing, alongside some infrastructure tweaks. But a lot of questions still loom over the safety aspect of the mega-event. But CES is not the only trade show returning to the in-person format. GSMA has also confirmed its intentions to go ahead with an in-person Mobile World Congress (MWC 2021) event in Barcelona this year after formulating a wide range of rules for the venue as well as attendees.