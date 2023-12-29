January 2024 is almost here, and that means CES is just around the corner. The tech world is getting ready for the biggest tech event of the year with a number of products and announcements in tow. Companies like Amazon, Asus, Dell, Google, Samsung, Sony, LG, Intel, Qualcomm, and more are all set to showcase their latest offerings at CES 2024, making it a highly anticipated event.

CES 2023 was a big success, unveiling innovations such as foldable laptops, smart TVs, AR Glasses, and even color-changing cars. Now, CES is back for 2024, and there's a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming product reveals. Rumors about potential launches are already circulating, and we're here to bring you all the latest details.

What is CES? : CES, short for Consumer Electronics Show, is an annual trade event organized by the Consumer Technology Association. It's a major opportunity for both well-known tech giants and startups to showcase their latest products and innovations to the public.

: CES, short for Consumer Electronics Show, is an annual trade event organized by the Consumer Technology Association. It's a major opportunity for both well-known tech giants and startups to showcase their latest products and innovations to the public. CES 2024 Dates : January 9th - 12th, 2024

: January 9th - 12th, 2024 Where is CES held?: CES 2024 is going to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CES 2024 is going to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Which brands will make an appearance at CES 2024?: Many prominent tech companies like Samsung, LG, Intel, TCL, Asus, Google, HP, and Lenovo will be present at CES 2024. However, if you're thinking about Apple, the Cupertino-based giant doesn't participate or showcase their products at CES.

CES 2024: List of Confirmed Brands

The Pocketnow team will be in Las Vegas to bring you the latest updates, hands-on reviews, and videos as soon as the event begins in early January. Stay tuned to our website and YouTube channel for the latest news. In the meantime, here's a quick overview of what we expect to see at CES 2024:

Asus

Asus ROG CES 2024 Keynote date and time: January 8, 2024, at 3:00 PM PST (6:00 PM EST)

CES has always been a significant event for Asus, and this year is no exception. The company is preparing to unveil a range of products at CES 2024 under its Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand. Asus will host its "Transcendence" media keynote a day before the official start of CES. Among the new products from the brand, you can expect gaming items like the new ROG Zephyrus series laptops, the upcoming ROG Phone 8, monitors, components, peripherals, and more.

Asus promises improved camera performance among a plethora of gaming features for the ROG Phone 8. This phone won't just target gamers; it's designed to appeal to a broader audience. It'll have an edge-to-edge screen and will receive an IP68 rating for the first time. Plus, you can expect the ROG Phone 8 to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. You can check out Asus' event page for CES 2024 right here.

Qualcomm

Qualcomm's focus for CES 2024 will be on-device generative AI. The company has been dedicated to on-device AI, as seen with the recent launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. As per the Qualcomm's CES 2024 page, it aims to highlight its dedication to delivering advanced AI capabilities, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivaled connectivity across smartphones, PCs, vehicles powered by Snapdragon Digital Chassis, and more.

Samsung

Samsung CES 2024 Keynote date and time: January 8, 2024, at 2:00 PM PST (5:00 PM EST)

Samsung's focus for CES 2024 will be around AI — well, that is going to be the general theme throughout the show. The company's press conference is scheduled for January 8 at 2 PM PST, where it is expected to introduce new smart home appliances and expand its smart TV lineup. Expect enhancements in their monitor range, including the Odyssey, ViewFinity, and Smart Monitor series, along with more 8K, OLED, and QLED TVs.

However, if you're looking for details about the Galaxy S24 lineup, you'll have to wait a bit longer, as it won't be unveiled at CES. Samsung is planning a separate S24 event just five days after CES, on January 17th. If you're interested, you can find leaked information about the upcoming Galaxy S24 series here.

LG

LG CES 2024 Keynote date and time: January 8, 2024, at 8:00 AM PST (11:00 AM EST)

LG is following a similar theme for CES 2024, where the company plans to reveal new home appliances and displays. Interestingly, LG has already shared some details before the event. They've unveiled their 2024 lineup of QNED and QNED Mini LED TVs, offering a wider range of screen sizes and powered by the α8 AI Processor for enhanced AI and graphics performance.

LG will also introduce the webOS Re:New program for these smart TVs, ensuring an up-to-date user experience for the next five years. Additionally, LG plans to showcase its new soundbar lineup, including models like S95TR, SG10TY, and S70TY. LG will also be presenting its updated LG gram series at CES 2024.

This new lineup will include the new LG gram Pro and LG gram Pro 2-in-1 laptops featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards. These first-ever LG gram Pro laptops, offering a balance between power and portability, will come with Intel's neural processing unit (NPU) capable of handling AI tasks even without an internet connection. LG will also be refreshing its LG gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 laptops with upgraded internal hardware. You can follow LG's keynote for CES 2024 using the YouTube embed above.

Lenovo

Lenovo goes big at CES, and we anticipate the same for 2024. We expect to see a full range of tablet and notebook launches from the brand. A recent leak even showcased the upcoming ThinkBook Plus notebook that will function as a standalone laptop or an Android tablet when detached from the keyboard. The good news is, we won't have to wait long to find out more. You can explore Lenovo's CES 2024 updates on their dedicated page right here.

Intel

Intel has already showcased its Core Ultra processors with built-in neural processing units (NPUs) ahead of CES. However, CES is where we'll finally witness the first laptops equipped with these new Intel processors. We'll get to see new processors featuring the hybrid+ architecture along with NPU that will allow users to run AI-based applications offline.

Nvidia

Nvidia has announced their keynote event at CES on January 8 at 8 AM PST (11 AM ET). They are set to reveal their RTX 4000 Super cards and make some AI-related announcements during the event. You'll be able to catch Nvidia's announcements from CES right here.

Hisense

Hisense CES 2024 Keynote date and time: January 8, 2024, at 9:00 AM PST (12:00 PM EST)

Hisense has announced that it will be showcasing its latest TVs at CES 2024. The company's keynote event is scheduled for January 8, 2024, at 9 AM, taking place at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Hisense has already hinted at a lineup of innovative products, including groundbreaking Laser TVs and state-of-the-art ULED TVs.

That concludes our preview of CES 2024. Besides these companies, many others have scheduled their events for the show. We're quite excited about the upcoming event and hope you're too! Which brand announcement are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!