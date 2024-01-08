At CES 2024, Lenovo unveiled several new Legion gaming laptops and desktops, as well as many powerful new Yoga-branded computers. Alongside the new series of computers, the company also unveiled its latest ThinkBook and ThinkCentre devices, focusing on AI-enabled features, productivity, and creativity.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid

The new ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid can easily switch seamlessly from a laptop to a tablet and back. The new 2-in-1 product features can be used separately as two devices, or altogether as a laptop, enabling users to switch between Android and Windows 11 with ease. The device can also be independently connected to an external display.

The machine is designed for media content creators, designers, and professionals who could embrace and benefit from the dual functionality. The device features the full-fledged Windows 11 system, and it comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display. The press release says that the Windows 11 laptop with Hybrid Stream enables streaming of Android applications on screen in a PiP window in high quality and low latency. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid will be available in Q2 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,999.

ThinkBook 13x Gen 4

The standard ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is an ultra-thin, ultra-light, powerful laptop. It weighs from 1kg, and has a 12.9mm profile, making it easy and portable to carry it around. Despite the small size, the laptop is equipped with a 74Whr battery, and has a 13-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio, 97% screen-to-body ratio.

Lenovo says it can last up to 21 hours of video playback or 11.4 hours of web browsing. It has a dual-tone design and is available in unique, limited edition color, and Luna Grey. The Intel Evo Edition ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is powered by an Intel Core Ultra processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and Intel Arc graphics. It has three Thunderbolt 4 Ports, and even Wi-Fi 6e, as well as 360-degree AI-based noise-canceling microphones.

The new ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE is a new an innovative proof of concept. The outer shell of the device features an E-Ink Prism technology that allows users to customize the exterior cover in various patterns, creating a unique appearance. Lenovo says the concept supports up to one thousand different images, enabling users to express their personality and creativity. It remains to be seen when, if ever, this concept will materialize into an actual product, but as it stands, it looks impressive and unique, and I’d love to see it appear on real laptops in the near future.

When it comes to price and availability, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 will be available in Q1 2024, with an expected starting price of $1,399.

ThinkBook 14 / Gen 6+

The new ThinkBook 14 / Gen 6+ is a sleek, smart, and powerful laptop that delivers plenty of power and intelligence. Like most ThinkBook devices, it’s powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors that enable AI features that can be used for office tools, video and audio editing, meeting features, and many more.

The device has up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5X memory, and Intel Arc graphics. It has a large 85Whr battery, Human Presence Detection with an IR camera sensor, and even face recognition with Windows Hello. The machine uses the Lenovo LA3 AI chip and Lenovo Smart Power 3.0, which benefit from AI-accelerated features, such as Smart Meetings.

The device has an up to 14.5-inch 3K display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop runs cool thanks to the dual fan and rear exhaust layout, and it has plenty of I/O ports, including a hidden USB-A port, designed specifically to protect USB dongles.

ThinkBook 16p Gen 5

The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 is a powerhouse that can handle most tasks. It’s powered by an up to 14th Gen Intel Core i9 Processor with AI assists and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The device provides efficient productivity and fast gaming performance, and it has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A ports, and an HDMI port.

It has a backlit keyboard, a 200W TDP that is kept cool and quiet with dual fans and a full-length rear air vent. Like other ThinkBook devices, the device comes with the Lenovo LA3 AI chip, Smart Power 3.0, and Intelligent Adaptive Dimming to optimize system performance, energy efficiency, and battery charging.

The device has a 3.2K, 16:10 display with 430 nits of peak brightness. It has a 93% screen-to-body ratio, making the display look sharp and vivid. Additionally, like the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4, it has a Pogo Pin connector on the top of the display, allowing other compatible peripherals and accessories to connect, including the new Lenovo Magic Bay Studio. The Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 will be available in Q1 2024, and it’s expected to retail from $1,599.

Lenovo Magic Bay Studio for ThinkBook 16p Gen 5

The Lenovo Magic Bay Studio can be connected to the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 5 and the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 through the additional Pogo Pins, and the device can also connected to other devices using the USB-C connection. The camera uses 4K sensors, and it uses AI to enhance the video and offer higher image quality.

AI-driven technology embraces software on a whole new level, improving clarity, sharpness, and color accuracy, as well as the quality of video calls, meetings, and conference calls. The Magic Bay Studio will be available in April 2024 for $199.99.

ThinkCentre neo Ultra

Lenovo ThinkCentre neo Ultra

Lenovo’s first Ultra small form factor desktop comes with new AI capabilities. The ThinkCentre neo Ultra is designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), looking to use advanced AI capabilities without spending large amounts on new equipment. The neo Ultra has a 3.6L case, and up to an Intel Core i9 processor or Intel vPro Enterprise.

The device can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, an easy-to-upgrade NPU card, and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The device has a triple fan layout that ensures it stays cool during the most intensive tasks and can draw cool air and expel it from the bottom back.

Given the focus on enterprise users, the desktop also features the new Wi-Fi 7, bringing a futureproof design and better connectivity standards. The neo Ultra has up to 8 display ports for multitasking, and both the storage and the memory can easily be upgraded further down the line. The ThinkCentre neo Ultra will be available sometime in Q2 2024, with the expected starting price of $1,499.

ThinkCentre neo 50a 27 Gen 5 & ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 Gen 5

For small businesses looking for an all-in-one solution, the new ThinkCentre neo 50a 27 Gen 5, and the new ThinkCentre neo 50a 24 Gen 5 will offer everything in a small and compact form factor. As the name suggests, the larger model comes with a 27-inch display, while the smaller device features a 24-inch panel. Both computers are powered by up to Intel Core i7 processors, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and feature 100Hz refresh rate displays.

The stand of displays also features a wireless charging stand that can charge up compatible smartphones and other accessories at any time, even when the computer and the display are turned off.

The two devices come with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and 5MP cameras with an e-shutter for privacy. They feature an HDMI port, Display Sharing features, and Lenovo Smart Storage. The ThinkCentre neo 50a 27 and 24 Gen 5 will be available in Q1 2024, with the expected starting prices of $899 and $799, respectively.