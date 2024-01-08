Lenovo unveiled several new devices at CES 2024, including the new Yoga Pro 9i gaming Legion 9i, Yoga 9i, Yoga Pro 7i, and many other devices at the event. The company also released multiple 2-in-1 devices, many of which are powered by the new Intel Core Ultra Processors, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. Alongside the brand-new Yoga lineup, Lenovo unveiled the brand-new Legion Gaming computers, and multiple ThinkBook laptops.

Yoga Pro 9i & Yoga 9i 2-in-1

The new Yoga 9i comes with a 16-inch Mini LED 3.2K display, while the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 sports a 14-inch PureSight OLED 2.8K screen panel, or an optional 4K OLED option. Both devices meet the MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards for durability and are packed with the new Intel Core Ultra processors. The devices feature the Lenovo Premium Suite, a collection of productivity tools that help users do more, including studio-grade noise-canceling microphones.

Dolby Atmos tuned speakers also help users enjoy movies and their favorite TV shows, and the 5MP IR camera helps users stay centered during video calls. The 16-inch model can pack up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU and six speakers. Both the Yoga Pro 9i (16”, 9) and Yoga 9i 2-in-1 (14”, 9) ares expected to be available starting April 2024 starting. The Yoga Pro 9i will start at $1,699.99, while the Yoga 9i 2-in-1 will retail from $1,449.99.

Yoga Pro 7i & Yoga Pro 7

For those always on the move, and looking for a device to create content and edit large files, the new Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i and Yoga Pro 7 are ideal machines. The new laptops are created for creators, and are equipped with an option of Intel Core Ultra processors, or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. The devices are also configurable with PureSight Pro LCD, or OLED 3K displays.

The Yoga Pro 7i (14”, 9) will not be available in North America and is expected to be available in EMEA. The Yoga Pro 7 (14”, 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at $1,349.99.

Yoga Slim 7i

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i

Tew Lenovo Slim 7i is a slim, light, and portable laptop. The Intel Evo edition is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processor, and comes with a WUXGA (1,920 x 1,200) OLED display. It has Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 M.2 SSD. The Slim 7i weighs less than 1.5kg, and has a 180-degree hinge, and an FHD web camera. It has Bluetooth 5.3, two USB Type-C ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port on the left side. The right side packs a USB Type-A 3.2, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

The Lenovo Slim 7i (14”, 9) is expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at $1,049.99.

Yoga Book 9i

Lenovo Yoga Book 9i

The Yoga Book 9i is a 13-inch laptop that’s using the world’s first full-size dual-screen OLED display. The machine is powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors, and comes with a PureSight OLED 2.8K display. It’s completely foldable, and it enables users to attack wireless keyboards magnetically. The laptop can be used in any orientation, either as a conventional laptop, or as a book.

The device packs Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB of PCIe SSD. It has an 80Whr battery, 360-degree hinge, and a 5MP web camera with a Privacy Shutter. It’s available in Tidal Teal, and it’s expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at $1,999.99.

Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16-inch & 14-inch)

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 comes in two sizes, a 16-inch model with a 1,920 x 1,200 LCD display and 60Hz, and a 14-inch model that’s configurable with up to 2.8K 2,880 x 1,800 OLED PureSight, 120Hz, 16:10 display. Both devices feature the new Intel Core Ultra processors, and have Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and 1TB of storage.

Both devices have a 360-degree hinge, a 71Whr battery, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and 2x2W Dolby Atmos speakers. The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (16”, 9) and the 14-inch models are expected to be available starting April 2024 starting at $899.99 and $849.99, respectively.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5i and IdeaPad 5 series

Alongside the new Yoga devices, Lenovo also revealed several IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 laptops in both 16 and 14-inch sizes, as well as the IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 in 16 and 14-inch sizes. The new devices come with many performance improvements and new features, such as the new Lenovo AI Engine, Smart Power, and the Lenovo Smart Wireless feature that minimizes lag by boosting Wi-Fi connection and strength. The devices can be configured with up to AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processors in all AMD models.

The IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 (16”, 9), IdeaPad 5i 2-in-1 (14”, 9), IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (16”, 9), and IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 (14”, 9) are expected to become available in April 2024 for $809.99, $759.99, $749.99, and $729.99, respectively.

IdeaPad Slim 5i

Furthermore, the new Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is a new 15.3-inch device that features a unique 16:10 display form factor, making it easy and effortless to create on the go. The WUXGA display has a 100% sRGB color gamut, and provides a slim form factor. It houses two USB Type-C Ports, and comes with a 76Whr battery, and it’s tested against the MIL-STD-810H standards.

The laptop comes in Violet and Cloud Grey colors, and it weighs just 1.79kg. The IdeaPad Slim 5i will only be available in EMEA countries, but the company hasn’t revealed when and for how much it’ll start at.