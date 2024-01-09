Hisense unveiled its latest new 2024 ULED and ULED X lineup at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. The new lineup pushes innovation and picture quality to a whole new level, offering a more immersive big-screen experience, and delivering brighter images, improved colors, and lifelike visuals. The company unveiled the new 98UX and 110UX, some of the brightest TVs we’ve ever seen, with the 110UX topping out at 10,000 brightness.

Hisense 110UX

The latest Hisense 110UX introduces a new era of display precision and performance, and the new 110-inch behemoth promises an entirely new level of home entertainment. The panel features over 40,000 backlight local dimming zones on the large 110-inch display. Hisense claims the panel eliminates blooming and helps improve the contrast.

The TV uses a Mini LED display that’s capable of outputting a brightness of up to 10,000 nits. This level of brightness will provide a more enhanced HDR experience, and make the images pop and look more realistic, while the more dimming zones will enable more precise control of this light.

The panel has a 95% of the BT.2020 color palette, which is more than most other TVs. The unit uses the Hi-View Engine X chipset with AI features that can improve contrast and depth. The TV can automatically recognize scenes and dynamically adjust them on the fly to provide a more immersive experience.

Other than the chip and the impressive panel features, the TV also comes with 4.2.2 channel audio and Dolby Atmos Flex Connect. Hisense didn’t reveal pricing or availability but don’t expect it to come cheap.

Hisense 98UX

Similar to the 110UX, the new 98UX is part of the ULED X family, and it comes with a Mini LED panel. As the name implies, it comes with a 98-inch panel that Hisense claims “redefines what’s possible in the realm of picture quality.”

The TV comes with various enhancements and improvements over its predecessor, most notably a faster, brighter and bigger panel. The display boasts up to an impressive 5,000 nits of brightness with over 10,000 local dimming zones that improve the HDR capability, contrast, colors, and overall the details. The display also has a 144Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for gamers to play on the big screen, and 4.2.2 channel audio.

Hisense U76N

The new 100 U76N delivers a large-screen experience at an even greater value, although the company hasn’t shared availability or pricing. All we know is that the new U76N will be available at retailers later this month in January.

The U76N features a massive 100-inch display. The TV uses the ULED, QLED-Quantom Dot technology with a 4K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with Filmmaker Mode and IMAX Enhanced, and it packs Wi-Fi 6e. The device also comes with Google TV, which offers personalized recommendations, apps, and content to watch.

2024 ULED Lineup: U6N, U7N, U8N Series

Hisense U8K series (2023)

Hisense’s U series of TVs was one of the best in 2023, and it looks like the company is equipping all of the new models with Mini LED in 2024. The new U6N, U7N, and U8N series provide great value for quality and performance, and they’re more affordable than the UX models.

The new models will come with various screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches, and the panels will have up to 3,000 nits of brightness levels, elevating the viewing experience. The TVs will offer more than 700,000 TV episodes and movies through Google TV, and more than 10,000 apps. In a usual Hisense fashion, the TVs will offer Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode to help tailor the experience.

The panels come with a 144Hz refresh rate, Game Bar, low input lag/ALLM, G-Sync compatibility, FreeSync Premium Pro, Dolby Gaming, Game Mode Pro, and more. Furthermore, the TVs have Wi-Fi 6e and NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) to ensure an uninterrupted viewing experience and to eliminate the lag from wireless connections, lowering the latency when viewing live content.

The new U7 and U8 series will be equipped with the new Hi-View Engine Pro chipset that’ll benefit from several new features, enhancements, and AI innovations to help improve, analyze, and enhance image quality.

Hisense’s new 2024 ULED and ULED X lineups will be available later this year, with the U76N coming to retailers this month.