CES 2024 is in full swing, and Dell has just unveiled three new refreshed XPS laptops, including the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16. Alongside the new AI-powered Windows 11 laptops, the company also unveiled two new monitors, the Dell UltraSharp 34 and the massive UltraSharp 40-inch display with 5K resolution.

Dell XPS lineup

Dell refreshed its XPS laptop lineup with three new devices. The company replaced the XPS 13 Plus with the new XPS 13. There are two new screen sizes, the XPS 14 and XPS 16, creating a new trio of laptops for 2024.

The new XPS 2024 models feature a minimalist approach when it comes to design. The devices are made of CNC machined aluminium and Gorilla Glass 3. The machines are available in two colors: Graphite and Platinum. However, similar design aesthetics and features remain with the devices featuring a seamless glass touchpad with haptic feedback, large keycaps with backlight, and large edge-to-edge displays.

All new XPS laptops feature InfinityEdge OLED touch options, variable refresh rates, and high-resolution panels with Dolby Vision. Dell brings its quad-speaker design with support for Dolby Atmos, 3D sound by MaxxAudio Pro by Waves, and an FHD 1080p web camera.

When it comes to specifications, the new XPS laptops come with new AI-enabled features, thanks to AI acceleration built into the Intel Core Ultra processors and Windows 11. The XPS 16 features the Intel Core Ultra processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. Dell says it’s ideal for editing videos, testing AI software, and more demanding apps and even games.

The XPS 14 is a more compact device, ideal for those who want to get work done from anywhere. The XPS 14 is 21% lighter than the XPS 16, and it can be equipped with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, enabling users to play and do more demanding tasks.

The smaller XPS 13 weighs just 2.6 pounds, or about 1.18 kg. Users can choose from an FHD+, QHD+ touch, and 3K + OLED touch display panels, and Dell says it’s ideal for those who want to multitask, work on personal projects, and entertainment.

Additionally, all three new laptops support ExpressCharge that can top up the laptops to 80% in 60 minutes. Windows 11 brings Copillot and advanced AI features that let users get work done faster and more effortlessly.

The Dell XPS 13 will start at $1,299 in the US and $1,749 in Canada. The Dell XPS 14 will retail from $1,699 in the US and $2,299 in Canada. The Dell XPS 16 will begin at $1,899 in the US and $2,549 in Canada. All three new XPS laptops will become “available soon.”

Dell UltraSharp Thunderbolt Hub Monitors

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor

Close

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) features a 40-inch 5K (5,210 x 2,160) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It supports 99% DCI-P3 and Display P3 color space, offering a wide viewing angle with an IPS Black panel that delivers 2000:1 contrast ratio.

The monitor also has a Thunderbolt 4 hub that can deliver up to 140W through a single cable, enabling users to multitask, and split the display into two screens from a single PC while a Network KVM allows users to spread the workflow across two PCs. The monitor supports PiP and PbP.

The panel is VESA Veritifed Display HDR 600, sRGB 100%, and comes with a 2.5GbE RJ45 ethernet port, an ambient light sensor, USB-A and USB-C pop-out access ports, DP 1.4, and HDMI (with support for up to 5K2K, 5,210 x 2,160 120Hz RFL, VRR) ports. The included height-adjustable stand enables the monitor to tilt and swivel.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) will start at $2,399.99 in the US and $3,289.99 in Canada. The monitor will become available globally on February 27, 2024.

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor

Close

The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE) features a 34-inch WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) display with 120Hz refresh rate. It supports 98% DCI-P3 and Display P3 color space. The IPS Black panel delivers 2000:1 contrast ratio with deeper blacks and a more comfortable wide viewing experience.

The monitor also has a Thunderbolt 4 hub that can deliver up to 90W. Similar to the 40-inch model, the 34-inch monitor can split the display into two screens from a single PC, while a Network KVM allows users to spread the workflow across two PCs. The monitor supports PiP and PbP.

The panel is sRGB 100% rated and comes with a 2.5GbE RJ45 ethernet port, an ambient light sensor, USB-A, and USB-C quick access ports, DP 1.4, and HDMI ports. The included height-adjustable stand enables the monitor to tilt and swivel.

The Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE) will start at $1,019.99 in the US and $1,399.99 in Canada. The monitor will become available globally on February 27, 2024.