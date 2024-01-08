Key Takeaways Alienware has unveiled three new gaming laptops at CES 2024: m16 R2, x16 R2, and m18 R2.

The m16 R2 is a powerful yet portable laptop with a thin design and efficient cooling system.

The m18 R2 offers a classic Alienware look, upgraded hardware, and a starting price of $1,899. The x16 R2 features improved internals, enhanced cooling, and a starting price of $2,099. Additionally, Alienware has announced new monitors, a wireless gaming mouse, and keyboard.

Alienware is one of the popular names that comes up when talking about gaming laptops. Here at CES 2024, the company has just showcased its three new gaming laptops, namely m16 R2, x16 R2, and m18 R2. These new laptops from Dell's sub-brand pack in the latest Intel and NVIDIA hardware for best-in-class performance, all while maintaining a footprint like a regular notebook. Here's everything you need to know about the new Alienware laptops introduced at CES 2024:

Alienware m16 R2

One of the drawbacks of gaming laptops is that they are unusually large and bulky to carry. Alienware's new m16 R2 solves exactly that. This laptop has the footprint of a regular notebook, but it has enough power to run the most demanding games and yet be easily portable. Alienware bid adieu to the thermal shelf in favor of a new cooling system. Alienware claims the new cooling system is so efficient that it resulted in 43% more efficient airflow compared to the previous model.

Removing the thermal shelf has made the laptop thinner, making it convenient for backpacks. To make this laptop suitable for cafes, libraries, and classrooms, Alienware introduced a new Stealth Mode that is accessible with a simple F2 shortcut key. This mode turns the keyboard backlight white, disables other AlienFX lighting, and switches to Quiet performance mode to reduce fan noise.

Speaking of performance, the m16 R2 boasts Intel Core Ultra H Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series mobile graphics (up to an RTX 4070) for high-end performance and smooth gaming. The laptop showcases games on a spacious 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz display for an outstanding gaming experience. Another notable feature of the m16 R2 is the quick charge functionality, which allows the laptop to reach 80% charge in just 35 minutes.

The Alienware m16 R2 will be available for $1,649 starting January 11, 2024. Alienware says it will add another entry-level model m16 R2, later this year, which will bring down the cost to $1,499.

Alienware m18 R2

For those looking for the classic Alienware look, don't worry. The company's m18 R2 maintains its familiar design while getting a boost in performance thanks to upgraded hardware. The m18 R2 is powered by an up to 14th Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX processor along with NVIDIA RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. Not only that, but this laptop also packs up to 10TB of internal storage.

Keeping things cool will be the company's proprietary Cryo-tech cooling solution, with Element 31 applied to both the CPU and GPU and an updated vapor chamber that cools down the system more efficiently. For those wondering about the price, the Alienware m18 R2 will be available beginning January 11, 2024, with a starting price tag of $1,899.

Alienware x16 R2

Alienware has also upgraded its x16 R2 laptop with upgraded internal hardware and improved cooling. This laptop features an all-metal chassis, a six-speaker audio system, 100 micro-LED rear stadium lighting, and an RGB-illuminated touchpad. The new x16 R2 is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processor and comes with up-to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

It features the same new Cryo-tech technology to keep things cool. Taking a look at the display, it packs a 16-inch 240Hz display that supports Dolby Vision playback and ComfortView Plus for blue light filtering. Dell hasn't announced the availability of the x16 R2 just yet but has confirmed that it will be available with a starting price tag of $2,099.

In addition to the new gaming laptops, Alienware has also announced two new QD-OLED gaming monitors alongside a wireless gaming mouse and keyboard. The new QD-OLED monitors are available in 27-inch and 32-inch variants and start at $899.