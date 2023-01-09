Each year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) showcases the latest and greatest in technology. This year, we saw some great announcements from Qualcomm, Fossil, Google, and even Sony and Honda. With so many new products and announcements, it can be tough to keep track of everything. Here's a roundup of some of the gadgets you may have missed at CES 2023.

1. Displace TV — A Completely 'Wireless' TV

One of the products that left us pretty impressed is the 55-inch 4K OLED TV from a startup called Displace. The Displace TV aims to solve the problem of cumbersome TV installation and the need for power cords by offering a wireless, mount-free solution. It uses active-loop vacuum technology to suction itself into any wall and can be mounted anywhere (yes, even on glass windows) without having to worry about drilling holes, angles, nuts, and bolts. The suction mechanism is strong enough to hold the TV in place, but can also be easily released by pressing a button.

For easier maneuverability, the TV only weighs 20 pounds and is only 1.2-inches thick. It's also worth noting that since there is no space for wires (or rather anything), the TV is powered by hot swappable batteries. The company claims these batteries can power up the TV for up to a month of runtime (assuming six hours of daily use). There aren't any ports on the TV as well. Instead, it relies on a base station that wirelessly connects to the TV and does all the media processing.

There’s also no remote. Instead, the device features a pop-up 4K camera for gesture-based navigation. Another cool feature of the Displace TV is that you can combine up to 16 TVs together for a massive 220-inch 16K display. The Displace TV launches later this year in the US. You can place a pre-order on the company's website right now for $300, but the TV will itself cost you $3,000. We wouldn't place a pre-order for the Displace TV just yet, but it surely looks like an innovative product coming out of this year's CES.

2. BMW i Vision DEE — A car that can change its color

BMW showed off its sedan i Vision DEE (Digital Emotional Experience) concept car at CES 2023. This car features E Ink display panels on the outside, and allows the car owner to change its exterior color to any of up to 32 options. BMW describes the car as "the next level of human-machine interaction."

Other than the color-changing panels, the BMW i Vision DEE features a sleek new design language and other advanced features such as voice control, driver assistance, and even a Head-Up-Display (HUD) that spans the entire width of the windshield. Another feature, called the Mixed Reality Slider, allows the driver to control the amount of digital content displayed on the Head-Up Display.

3. HyperPack Pro — A Backpack with a built-in Apple Find My location tracker

Even though Apple doesn't officially participate in CES, its technology (somehow) makes its way there. Hyper showed off a bunch of products at CES, and its HyperPack Pro backpack caught our eye. This lightweight and versatile backpack not only features 22L of storage space, but it also comes with Apple Find My support, so you can track your backpack in case you lose it. It is also water-resistant. You can pre-order the HyperPack Pro via Indiegogo right now.

Along with Hyper, Targus also unveiled a bunch of gadgets at CES 2023. These include the Zero-Waste Backpack, made from 20 recycled plastic bottles and the Energy Harvesting EcoSmart Keyboard and Ergonomic Ambidextrous EcoSmart Mouse, both of which are made from up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastic. In addition, the company also announced Docking Station with 100W PD at the event.

4. Samsung teases the future of foldable smartphones

While Samsung showcased a number of new monitors and OLED TVs at CES 2023, the highlight was the new foldable and slidable prototypes it showed off at its booth. The company showed off its Flex Hybrid display that features both foldable and slidable technology in one. These new concepts follow the Flex S and Flex G foldable displays that Samsung showcased at CES last year.

The left side of the display folds, while the right side features slidable technology. Users can enjoy movies and videos on the 10.5-inch display in an aspect ratio of 4:3 or on the 12.4-inch larger screen in a 16:10 screen ratio, says Samsung. The company also showcased its Flex Slidable Solo and Flex Slidable Duet concept displays, which are 13-14 inches but can be expanded to 17.3 inches for multitasking purposes, playing games, or watching movies.

5. HTC VIVE XR Elite — A Mixed Reality headset with impressive features

It's 2023, and mixed-reality headsets are on the rise. Meta launched its Meta Quest Pro last year, and now, at CES 2023, HTC has showcased its new VIVE XR Elite headset. HTC says the VIVE XR Elite combines Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR) capabilities into one compact, lightweight, powerful, and highly versatile device. HTC says this product is not only perfect for gaming but also for fitness, productivity, and more.

As far as its features are concerned, it comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage. It has a display with a resolution of 3840 x 1920 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. There are 6 DoF inside-out tracking sensors and a 16MP for pass-through mode. The headset has been priced at $1,099 and is already available for pre-order on Amazon.

6. Nowatch — smartwatch without the clock

Probably one of the weirdest yet fascinating gadget unveiled at CES 2023 was the Nowatch. Nowatch looks like any other smartwatch on the market. However, this wearable doesn't have a display like a regular smartwatch. Instead, it uses a gemstone that can be swapped out. It is a fully-functional wearable that monitors the health of the user and pairs with your smartphone via an app. The Nowatch costs €300 and and the gemstones start at €25 each.

7. TP-Link unveils new Smart Home products, including a new robot vacuum

TP-Link is the latest company to join the smart home bandwagon. The company, as a part of its Tapo and Kasa smart home brands, unveiled a range of new smart home products at CES 2023. One of the products that stood out at the show is the new Tapo RV30C Slim robot vacuum. This robot vacuum uses advanced navigation technology, such as LiDAR, to map and clean homes more accurately and efficiently.

In addition to Tapo RV30C, the company unveiled Tapo H900 Homebase. It is a hub that connects all of the user's Tapo smart home devices and allows them to set custom automation scenes. It also serves as a video surveillance center, with the ability to watch live footage from up to 16 cameras at once. In addition to these devices, TP-Link also unveiled a range of new smart home security cameras and video doorbells. The company has not revealed the prices of its new products yet. We'll update this page as we learn more.

8. TCL RayNeo X2 — TCL enters the AR space

Joining companies like OPPO, TCL announced its new AR RayNeo X2 glasses at CES 2023. These AR glasses look like any other pair of eyeglasses, but cones with full-color micro-LED displays in each lens. Using the micro-LED display, these smart glasses can display information such as GPS navigation, live-translation, phone call, notifications, and do much more.

TCL says the AR glasses automatically detect and translate in-person conversations with subtitles displaying on the screen. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 processor and feature up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Moreover, using the 16MP camera, you can capture photos and record videos.

Currently, the RayNeo X2 isn't available to the public, but it'll launch for developers in the spring. It is unknown when the product will be available commercially, but the company says it is scheduled to be released in 2023.

9. Acer eKinekt Bike Desk — workout while you work

Getting lethargic while working from home? Acer's new eKinekt BD 3 is a unique solution that lets you stay active while working. It is basically a work desk that has an indoor cycle built-in. It not only lets you exercise while you work, but it can also be used to power and charge your computer.

At 60 RPM, the Bike Desk can generate 75W of power and using the two USB-A ports or one USB-C port, you can charge your devices while you work out. In addition, it also features seat adjustment, desk height adjustment, working and sports modes, and much more. It will be available in June 2023 for $999.

10. Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger

There were GaN chargers everywhere at CES, but the one we were most interested in was Satechi's new 200W 6-Port PD charger. As its name suggests, this charger can power up to six devices at once. It can supply up to 140W via a single port or up to 200W in total. Satechi says this charger holds CE and ETL certifications to provide an efficient and safe charge for connected devices. The Satechi 200W GaN charger has been priced at $149 and will start shipping in Q2, 2023.

11. Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors — New speakers for your desktop

Drop, the popular audio products brand, unveiled Drop BMR1 Nearfield Monitors desktop speakers at CES 2023. Drop says the BMR1 feature the company's signature, holographic sound quality that creates a natural soundstage. They can be connected to your computer via AUX or stream music over Bluetooth. If you want better bass, you can even add an external subwoofer. You can arrange them horizontally or vertically, depending on how you want your desk to look. Preorders start at $129, with shipments arriving in late February and early March.

12. Cooler Master

Cooler Master has announced several new products at CES 2023. The newly announced products include the MK770 (shown above), a hybrid wireless mechanical keyboard with Kailh Box V2 switches, hot swappable switch capability, and a 3-way precision wheel. The company has also announced Stream Lux, which is a full-spectrum LED light designed to provide proper lighting for content creators.

Stream Lucid is a USB-C microphone with clear, high-quality audio, and support for Windows and macOS. The Stream Origins is a video recording device that can record up to 4K 60fps HDR, while the SH711 is a wireless headset with 40mm speakers, active noise cancelation (ANC), and a unique dual chamber design.

Featured Image credit: Shutterstock