CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus launched with a unique keyboard design

CES 2022 has all been about laptops and GPUs. Laptop maker Dell has also taken up the chance and has announced its new XPS 13 Plus laptop. Dell says its XPS 13 Plus is a blend of modern and stylish design.

The new XPS features a unique design with extremely thin bezels on the side, a large haptic trackpad that pans across the area beneath the keyboard, Apple's touch bar-like function touch keys, and more. Dell says the capacity keys use less space and provide more room for thermals keeping the air flowing and system cool. Underneath the keyboard are the two up-firing speakers. The new system from Dell comes in two light (Platinum) and dark (Graphite) and with an enhanced surface finish that Dell claims is premium and serene.

The XPS 13 Plus is designed to be minimalist and modern. There’s no wasted space - the modern, edge-to-edge interfaces simplify the overall design to deliver a clean, harmonious surface.

The small bezel display, which Dell calls InfinityEdge, is a 13.4-inch screen with options to go to up to 4K resolution. OLED and touchscreen options are also available. The display also features Eyesafe technology that reduces harmful blue light coming from the display. The 4K options are DisplayHDR 500 certified whereas the Full HD options lack the HDR certification.

On the top of the display sits the 720p web camera. The machine actually has two cameras one RGB and one IR which results in better quality/resolution. On the specifications side of things, the XPS 13 Plus is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor which is a 28-watt P-series chip with 14-cores and 20-threads. Dell is giving three RAM options: 8GB LPDDR5, 16GB LPDDR5, and 32GB LPDDR5.

For graphics, the laptop features Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The Dell XPS 13 Plus runs on Windows 11 out of the box. There's also a 'Developer Edition' of the XPS 13 Plus that will run Ubuntu out of the box. The storage options available range from 256 onboard SSD to 2TB onboard SSD.

On the connectivity side of things, the Dell XPS 13 Plus only features 2 Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports. Thankfully, Dell ships a USB C to USB A converter in the box. For wireless connectivity, the laptop features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The machine is powered by a 55WHr battery that charges via the USB C charging port.

We’ve created a simpler, more efficient manufacturing process that honors our longstanding commitment to be kind to the environment. By removing steps and reducing finishes and materials – but elevating the ones that remain – we’ve decreased scrapped parts and our overall carbon footprint. All-new packaging is made from 100% sustainably sourced or renewable materials with paper documentation that increases its recyclability.

Dell says the XPS 13 Plus will start shipping in Spring 2022. The company hasn't announced pricing just yet and it says the pricing will be confirmed "nearer to shipping date."