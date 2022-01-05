CES 2022: Amazon adds new experiences to Alexa, Ring and Fire TV

Amazon has also been part of CES 2022, and even though we didn’t receive new hardware, we had the chance to get to know new features and experiences that will be available for users who own Amazon products. The company also mentioned future plans and integrations to take one of the most popular digital assistants to space, collaborations with Stellantis, and other great news.

Amazon started by revealing its plans to send Alexa to space as part of NASA’s Artemis mission through Project Castillo, which includes collaboration with Lockheed Martin and Cisco. This mission aims to explore how voice technology and AI can support astronauts in future missions. The company also announced a series of global, multi-year agreements with Stellantis that will introduce new connected experiences across vehicles, which will help the automaker to become a global leader in software-driven development and engineering.

Amazon will deliver software for Stellantis’ new digital cabin platform in millions of vehicles globally over the next decade, across Stellantis’ entire vehicle brand portfolio, starting in 2024.

Stellantis selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for vehicle platforms.

AWS and Stellantis will launch collaborative engineering and innovation initiatives and tools to accelerate time to market for new digital products and upskill Stellantis’ global workforce.

Amazon will expand its sustainable delivery network as the first commercial customer for the new Ram ProMaster Battery Electric Vehicle in 2023.

Amazon is also improving Fire TV, as this amazing experience will now be available in your cart. This will allow US customers to use Alexa or on-screen touch controls to access their favorite content. Users would get to use the same Fire TV experience across TVs and in their vehicles, so you can keep watching your favorite series even on the road. This experience will be available first in Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer, and Grand Cherokee, Chrysler Pacifica, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator this year.

Amazon’s Ring also gets new features, as the Ring Alarm Glass Break Sensor will enable households and businesses with Ring Alarm or Ring Alarm Pro to monitor glass windows or doors for break-in attempts. The sensor will go off when it detects sound, and it will immediately send a notification to your mobile device, or you can change the settings to make the alarms go off when in Home or Away modes. And you can also configure your options to get a call from Amazon’s monitoring center if enrolled in Professional Monitoring with a Ring Protect Pro subscription.

Source: Amazon