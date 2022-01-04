CES 2022: Acer unveils three Chromebooks and a ‘National Geographic Edition’ laptop

Acer has unveiled three new Chromebooks at the CES 2022 event in Las Vegas. Acer says the new laptops are designed for consumers needing secure, easy-to-use, and affordable devices for productivity, entertainment, and communication. In addition to the three new Chromebooks, the company has also unveiled Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition — a special laptop made with recycled (PCR) plastic and focus on sustainability in mind.

This new trio of Acer Chromebooks offers the best of several worlds; they deliver solid performance capabilities, have great extra features, and give users the latest technology while staying within budget. Today’s users need a reliable, easy-to-use means to stay productive, connected and entertained when they’re at home—these three new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill. — James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc

Acer Chromebook Spin 513, 315, and 314

Acer Spin 513 is the highest-end Chromebook announced today. It is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Kompanio 1380 CPU. On the front, the laptop has a 13.5-inch 2256x1504 pixels resolution display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The design is interesting as Acer says the laptop can transform between four different usage modes, such as tent mode for making the most of space-constrained spaces like trains or airplanes and tablet mode for use on the go. It also features military-grade durability. On the connectivity front, the Spin 513 Chromebook has Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, USB A port, and a headphone jack. Acer Spin 513 will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at $599.99, and in Europe starting April 2022 for €649.

Acer 315 Chromebook features an FHD IPS 15.6-inch display with an optional touchscreen. It features a numeric keypad and an eco-friendly OceanGlass touchpad. It comes with an HDR webcam, the latest Intel processors, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Acer claims 10-hour battery life on the Acer 315 Chromebook. Acer 315 Chromebook will be available in North America in January 2022 starting at $299.99, and in Europe starting 'late Q1' 2022 for €399.

Acer 314 comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display with an anti-glare coating. It is powered by an Intel processor and supports Wi-Fi 6. Acer says that the 314 Chromebook is an 'excellent remote learning machine thanks to its two built-in microphones and a flare-reducing webcam with temporal noise reduction (TNR) technology. It also features DTS Audio. Acer 315 Chromebook will be available in North America in June 2022 starting at $299.99, and in Europe starting April 2022 for €369.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

In addition to the number of Chromebooks, Acer also announced a unique laptop called the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition. It is a special edition of the Acer Aspire Vero laptop and is a manifestation of the company’s commitment to a more sustainable future. Its chassis is built with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic. The same recycled plastic is also used in building laptop keycaps and screen bezels. The laptop's packaging box is also destined to become a multipurpose box.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics. It runs on Windows 11 out of the box. The laptop will be available in France in March 2022 starting at €899 and in China in January, starting at RMB 5,499. The laptop will also be available in multiple countries across the Asia Pacific. What are your thoughts on laptop manufacturers releasing an eco-friendly edition laptop? Let us know in the comments section below!