CES 2019 Wrap-Up: What we covered

Our week in Las Vegas is up and that just about means that CES 2019 is over. We’ve spent the past several days meeting with companies to see the technology you might realistically use when all the new products come to the market sometime this year with just a couple more clips coming to you soon.

Joshua Vergara, Jaime Rivera and yours truly have brought you some big videos this show around and Pocketnow has all of the details you need to know in text form. We’re mixing it all together here.

Huawei MateBook 13 – A new laptop series slotting in between the MateBook X and MateBook X Pro, this lightweight 13-inch machine rivals the MacBook Air in physicality while also delivering on up to 25 watts of Intel Core i7 power for $1,299. An i5 version is available for $999.

Alcatel 1X (2019) and 1C – The TCL company is really focusing in on budget Android phones for under $120 this year. One of last year’s entries gets an extra camera in its first update while the 1C becomes the Android Go runner.

– The TCL company is really focusing in on budget Android phones for under $120 this year. One of last year’s entries gets an extra camera in its first update while the 1C becomes the Android Go runner. BlackBerry KEY2 LE on Verizon : TCL also told us that Verizon would be selling the latest BlackBerry device soon.

: TCL also told us that Verizon would be selling the latest BlackBerry device soon. TCL Display Technology – One of the company’s subsidiaries which has been providing LCD panels for some of its smartphone displays demonstrated its work with edge-to-edge and punch-hole technologies.

LG Gram 14 and 17 – While announced earlier, this is our first time handling a 17-inch laptop that weighed under a kilogram. We also saw a 14-inch 2-in-1 device that came in under that weight limit.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro – The Notebook 9 Pen had a Note 9-like S Pen, just slightly scaled up. This model puts all the impetus on the machine itself. It does have a pen, but there’s not really an intuitive place to place it.

– The Notebook 9 Pen had a Note 9-like S Pen, just slightly scaled up. This model puts all the impetus on the machine itself. It does have a pen, but there’s not really an intuitive place to place it. Samsung Notebook Flash – It’s an entry-level model that uses recycled materials, but has great keys for word processing, fine texturing and a fingerprint sensor.

– It’s an entry-level model that uses recycled materials, but has great keys for word processing, fine texturing and a fingerprint sensor. Samsung Notebook Odyssey – NVIDIA puts it on the line by debuting its GeForce RTX 20 series GPU on this beastly device.

Coolpad Dyno – Off the beaten path for us? Of course this watch is — it’s meant for keeping your kids off the nastier places they could be.

Nubia X – We’re seeing this dual-screen device for the first time stateside and we’ve found that we can take full advantage of a 6-inch LCD as well as a 5-inch AMOLED panel on a single device.

– We’re seeing this dual-screen device for the first time stateside and we’ve found that we can take full advantage of a 6-inch LCD as well as a 5-inch AMOLED panel on a single device. Nubia Red Magic Mars – Can you say “gaming phone for $399?” We probably couldn’t, either, until we saw this killer with its LED racing strip, enhanced gaming mode and upcoming US availability.

Honor View 20 – Announced elsewhere last month, it was time for our hands-on of this visually striking phone. Honor has had its way with layered glass for a while, but it’s not like it’s all looks and no grit — with a 48-megapixel camera, a 3D sensor, a hole-punched display and top-end Kirin chipset, it’s a competitor that’s waiting to be released globally.

Jabra Move Style Editon – The Danish wireless audio company is updating its $100 series of casual listening headphones with fabric and decent battery life.

– The Danish wireless audio company is updating its $100 series of casual listening headphones with fabric and decent battery life. Jabra Elite Active 45e – On the sporty side of things, this pair of water-resistant earbuds should also clock in at the $100 mark and deliver up to 9 hours of battery life.

– On the sporty side of things, this pair of water-resistant earbuds should also clock in at the $100 mark and deliver up to 9 hours of battery life. Jabra Elite 85h – For $299, you’re getting 32 hours of smart, active noise-canceled listening in an extremely comfortable head unit.