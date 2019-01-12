Android

Behind the CES Scenes | #PNWeekly 340

CES 2019 has come to an end and we have had fun bringing you our news and editorial coverage at Pocketnow. But it’s not just strictly about the devices that make our mobile lives go. Join Joshua Vergara, Jaime Rivera, Isa Rodriguez, Mishaal Rahman, your host for this week, Jules Wang, and a gang of awesome colleagues for an exciting travelogue on the experience that is the Consumer Electronics Show!

Keep an eye out for our YouTube companion video coming soon or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Host

Joshua Vergara

Jaime Rivera

Guests

Isa Rodruiguez (Her GadgetMatch)

Mishaal Rahman (XDA-Developers)

Enrique Villacrez (GSMArena)

Nick Gray (Phandroid)

Enobong Etteh (Booredatwork)

Adam Doud (Android Authority)

Juan Carlos Bagnell (Newegg Now)

Damir Franc (The Nitpicker)

Myriam Joire (Mobile Tech Podcast)

Nicole Scott (Mobilegeeks)

Theo Joire

Michael Josh Villanueva (GadgetMatch)

Executive Producer

Jules Wang

Music provided by Argofox:
Minerva – Bloom
youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI

